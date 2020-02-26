Marketresearchreports.biz has announced the addition of the “Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Outlook Demand, Share Analysis And Assessment 2018–2028” report to their offering.

Expanding electric power distribution network is the key factor contributes the growth of global molded case circuit breaker (MCCB). Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) is a miniature circuit breaker used to protect an electrical circuit from short circuit and also to safely connecting and disconnecting loads from the electrical source. Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) generally works based on the two elements: thermal element for overcurrent and magnetic element for short circuit release. Molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) are manufactured in such a way that the end user will not have access to internal workings of the over-current protection device. Molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) comprises of five major components including operating mechanism, molded case, arc extinguishers, contacts, and trip components. Molded case circuit breakers (MCCB) are available from 32 amperes up to 3000 amperes, with various operating mechanisms such as thermal magnetic release, electronic release, and microprocessor release. Thermal magnetic, electronic release, and microprocessor release utilizes bimetals and electromagnetic assemblies, power electronic circuitry and microprocessors to provide overcurrent protection respectively

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Market Dynamics

Molded-case circuit breakers are used to connecting and disconnecting low-voltage circuits and protect wiring by automatically isolating the circuits when they’re overloaded or if a short-circuit occurs. Rising electricity consumption coupled with expanding power distribution network is the key factor contributes the growth of global molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) market. Continuous adoption to circuit barker power protection solutions by residential, industrial, commercial sector across various regions globally accelerates the growth of global molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) market. Growing importance to implement rigorous practices to minimize arc flash hazards in high voltage environments and expanding electrical safety compliance requirements in manufacturing and energy sector further fuels the growth of global molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) market. However high cost possibilities of delayed tripping since the operating characteristics of the breaker vary depending on the ambient temperature are the minor factors identified as restraints which may deter the progression of global molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) market.

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Market Segmentation

The global molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) market is segmented on the basis of power range, end- user, and by region.

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Segmentation on the basis of Power Range

0–75A

75–250A

250–800A

Above 800A

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Segmentation on the basis of End User

Residential

Commercial

Manufacturing

Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution

Government

Others

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, molded case circuit breaker (MCCB) market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to stringent compliance requirements on electrical safety. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market due to rapid industrialization and expanding commercial and residential infrastructure.

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the globalmolded case circuit breaker(MCCB) marketincludes General Electric, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.,Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc.( Allen-Bradley), and Legrand

