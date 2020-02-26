Non steroidal Anti inflammatory Drugs Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2017-2025

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is a class of powerful analgesics, distinguished by their non-steroidal chemical structure. These drugs are frequently prescribed to reduce pain caused due to inflammation. These are considered the first line of treatment in pain management due to three basic properties: analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory. Usage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in pain management dates back to the 1960s and 1970s when the first few key molecules such as diclofenac and ibuprofen were approved by the U.S. FDA. The patents for all (except one) the key branded formulations in this market have expired, rendering the market completely generic and even over-the-counter (OTC) for some drugs. The most common OTC drugs in this class include aspirin and ibuprofen used in the treatment of headache, body ache, sports injuries, and menstrual cramps. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are categorized into various groups: salicylates (diflunisal, salsalate, and acetylsalicylic acid), acetic acid derivatives (diclofenac, ketorolac, indomethacin, and etodolac), selective COX-2 inhibitors (celecoxib), proprionic acid derivatives (ibuprofen, naproxen, ketoprofen, and fenoprofen), fenamic acid derivatives (meclofenamic acid, tolfenamic acid, and mefenamic acid), and enolic acid derivatives (oxicam, piroxicam, tenoxicam and lornoxicam).

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-market.html

Based on dosage form, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market has been segmented into oral, topical, and injectable. The injectable segment is expected to witness rapid growth owing to higher efficacy. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are indicated for postoperative pain, bone and joint pain (rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gouty arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis), menstrual pain, tooth ache, and others. The bone and joint pain segment is expected to be driven by rising prevalence of bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, and increase in number of hospital surgeries. Rising incidence of pain disorders, increase in geriatric population with high risk of various diseases, growing adoption of pain management therapeutics among end-users, and favorable regulatory scenario and health care reforms boost the growth of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market. However, entry of new innovative therapeutic analgesics, stringent government regulations, and side effect associated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs restrain the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30482

In terms of region, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market, followed by Europe, due to increase in geriatric population suffering from bone and joint disorders, rising junk food habits & sedentary lifestyle, and increase in incidence and prevalence of bone and joint disorders. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs owing to rising health care infrastructure, gradual development of medical infrastructure, growing awareness, and large patient pool. However, lack of proper treatment and low patient awareness are factors restraining the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market in regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=30482

Major players operating in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market include Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Novartis International AG, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.