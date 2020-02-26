Oil and Gas Discoveries Market 2019: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status,Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025
Oil and Gas Discoveries Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Oil and Gas Discoveries industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Oil and Gas Discoveries market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review – Norway Leads with Highest Number of Discoveries in the Quarter
Summary
In Q1 2019, 23 oil and gas discoveries were made globally. Of these, 11 each are conventional oil and conventional gas discoveries. L46/16- 31 was the only unconventional gas discovery in the quarter made in the UK. Among regions, Europe leads with eight discoveries, followed by Africa with four discoveries. North America and South America had three discoveries each in the quarter, while Asia and the Former Soviet Union (FSU) had two discoveries each. Oceania had only one discovery, Orchid-1, a conventional gas discovery, in Australia.
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of tables
1.2 List of figures
2. Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review
2.1. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019
2.2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries
2.2.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
2.3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators
2.3.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
2.4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain
2.4.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
2.5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type
2.5.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019
4. Appendix
4.1. Methodology
4.1.1 Coverage
4.1.2 Secondary Research
4.2. Contact Us
4.3. Disclaimer
1.1 List of Tables
Table 1: Count of Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019
Table 2: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Table 3: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Table 4: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Table 5: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Table 6: Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019
1.2 List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Map of Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019
Figure 2: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Figure 3: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Figure 4: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Figure 5: Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q1 2019 vis–vis Q4 2018
Reasons to buy
– Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data
– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data
– Assess your competitors oil and gas discoveries.
