Ongoing Opportunities in Gelatin Free Confectionery Industry which are Creating the Positive Impact on Growth Rate

Gelatin is a used as a gelling agent in confectionery and it is derived from various body parts of animals such as pigs, cattle and fish to certain extent. Conventional chewy confectionery consists of a protein made from collagen which is derived from tendons, ligaments and skins of animals. The different types of confectionery products containing gelatin are chewy sweets such as gums, jellies, cola and different types of mint too. The emergence for gelatin free confectionery is due to the emergence of elimination of animal derived ingredients in the food products.

Gelatin Free Confectionery are the products that belong to the vegan confectionery product line. Gelatin Free Confectionery do not contain any ingredients derived from animals.

Gelatin Free Confectionery market can be segmented on the basis of Type and Distribution channel.

On the basis of type it can be segmented as Jellies, Marshmallows, Wine gums, Fruit chews and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented such as Modern Grocery, Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Discount stores, Traditional grocery and Online retail.

Gelatin Free Confectionery Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Gelatin Free Confectionery market is currently experiencing a growth in demand due to change in consumers choices and preferences. Consumers are increasingly desiring for better health and wellness and also expects the product to be environment friendly. Animal welfare initiatives drives the need for substitutes to the animal derived ingredients such as gelatin. One of the major factor driving the growth of the gelatin free confectionery market is the increasing number of the vegan population and their demand for vegan food products. Cost reduction due to the replacement of gelatin with starch and pectin, that helps in reducing the overall production cost of the confectionery. The European and North American markets are the largest contributors to the growth of the Gelatin Free Confectionery. Growth in increased consumption of Gelatin free confectionery in regions like Africa and Asia pacific is also expected to boost the growth of the overall Gelatin Free Confectionery market.

Gelatin Free Confectionery Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the trend in the Gelatin Free confectionery market is growing in terms of usage and also the similar trends is followed in Europe as these market are experiencing growth for vegan confectionery products. Asia is one of the biggest potential market for Gelatin Free, confectionery products. In Asia Pacific from China, India and Japan are expected to contribute to the growth of the Gelatin Free confectionery market. In Middle East and Africa, Gelatin Free Confectionery market is mostly expected to have a very slow growth in the forecast period. In Western Europe, the Gelatin Free Confectionery market is expected to grow steadily despite declining economies.

Gelatin Free Confectionery Market: Key Players

Avebe

Norevo

Marks & Spencers.

Freedom Confectionery

Chicago Vegan Foods

Anandas

Cavalier Candies Ltd.

Others

