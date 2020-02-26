Organic and Herbal Deodorants Market- Increasing The Usage Of Deodorants

Deodorant is a gaseous or liquid material which when applied to the body blocks the odor that is secreted due to perspiration. Generally, deodorants contain metal substances such as aluminum, potassium, propylene glycol, mercury, petroleum, phthalate, and paraffin. Organic and herbal deodorants contain naturally occurring substances such as good quality essential oils (coconut oil, magnesium oil etc.), alcohol, purified water, tapioca powder, baking soda, arrowroot, and shea. Organic and herbal deodorants do not contain aluminum.

Across the world, rise in millennial population, increase in disposable income, and changing lifestyle are increasing the usage of deodorants. Besides, consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious. These factors are increasing the demand for organic and herbal deodorants. A significant factor restraining the growth of the organic and herbal deodorants market is the rise of counterfeit deodorants across the world. Counterfeit organic and herbal deodorants are made of spurious raw materials that are harmful to human health. This factor is restraining the growth of the market.

By product type, the global organic and herbal deodorants market is segmented into spray, cream, stick, and roll-on. By usage, the market is segmented into male, female, and unisex. By distribution channel, the global organic and herbal deodorants market is segmented into online channel and offline channel. The offline global organic and herbal deodorants market can be further segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets or hypermarkets, and individual retailers.

In terms of region, the global organic and herbal deodorants market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a major region for the organic and herbal deodorants market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the marketing and sale of organic and herbal deodorants and the overall deodorant market. Europe holds a significant share of the global organic and herbal deodorants market, with Germany, the U.K., and France dominating the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest organic and herbal deodorants market in the world and is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest organic and herbal deodorants market not only in Asia Pacific but in the world. China and India are prominent organic and herbal deodorant markets in Asia Pacific. In both China and India, rise in population of young adults, increasing disposable income and health consciousness, and changing lifestyle are increasing the awareness about deodorant usage which is subsequently increasing the demand for organic and herbal deodorants. Japan and South Korea are other key markets for organic and herbal deodorants in the Asia Pacific region. GCC is projected to account for a major share of the organic and herbal deodorants market in Middle East & Africa. In GCC countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia demand for organic and herbal deodorants are increasing day by day. South Africa is a major market in Middle East & Africa. The market in South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Brazil is a prominent market for organic and herbal deodorants in South America and is likely to dominate the region during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global organic and herbal deodorants market include Beach Organics, Truly’s Natural Products, Bubble and Bee Organic, The Natural Deodorant Co., Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, North Coast Organics & Ferris – An Essential Oil Emporium, Schmidt’s Naturals (Unilever), Lavanila, Green Tidings, and EO Products.