Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market Global Industry Analysis | Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Synopsis

Common bleaching powder is prepared by combining calcium hypochlorite, calcium hydroxide, and calcium chloride. Among these, calcium hypochlorite is a recognized dye and is widely considered as a type of chlorine-based bleaching agent.

Bleaching agents are generally either oxidizers or reducers. Oxidizing bleaching specialists constitute a significant part of dying agents. The most commonly used oxidizing and bleaching agents are either chlorine-based, peroxide-based, or chemical-based. These agents are consumed in different applications including color change or retention, materials or water, disinfecting textiles, effluent control, stain removal, and for deodorizing substrates. The major end-user of these bleaching agents are pulp and paper, textile, water and wastewater treatment, laundry, and health care. Additionally, bleaching is utilized as a part of a wide range of household applications. Increased innovation in the area of chemical bleaching has resulted in better products that are not only efficient, but also emit less contaminants into water, soil, and air.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

High levels of contamination of various sources of water across the globe is one of the major reasons boosting demand for wastewater treatment solutions. This is a key factor driving the oxidizing and bleaching agents market. Increase in demand for water is driven by quick urbanization and industrial development. Scarcity of freshwater resources is pitching the case for regulations on water use and release.

Increase in utilization of bleaching agents for cosmetic and medical purposes is trending these days. Hydrogen peroxide, a peroxide-based dye, is broadly utilized as a part of individual and other healthcare products. Teeth brightening and oxidative hair dyeing are some of the examples of such healthcare and personal products.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a fast-growing market for oxidizing and bleaching agents. Demand for oxidizing and bleaching agents in the region is estimated to be primarily driven by swift rise in the consumption of hydrogen peroxide in India, China, and countries in ASEAN.

Growth in paper and pulp and chemical industries is anticipated to drive demand for oxidizing and bleaching agents in Asia Pacific. Brazil is one of the significant producers of short-fiber pulp in the paper industry, which is the biggest end-user market for oxidizing and bleaching agents. Additionally, demand for oxidizing and bleaching agents in the paper and pulp industry in South Africa is increasing steadily. As a result, the market for oxidizing and bleaching agents in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is likely to experience decent growth. The oxidizing and bleaching agents market in Europe and North America is expected to witness moderate growth owing to steady recovery from the economic slowdown.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players in the oxidizing and bleaching market are Solvay, Kemira, Arkema, AkzoNobel, Ashland, Clariant, BASF, and Evonik. Other Prominent Vendors are Dow Chemicals, Christeyns, Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical, Sigma-Aldrich, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, DuPont, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and PPG Industries.