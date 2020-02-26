Pad-mounted Switchgear Market Drivers, Restraints, Company Profile, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Scenario till 2024

Market Research Future published a raw research report global Pad mounted switchgear market that contains the information from 2019 to 2024. The Global Pad mounted switchgear market is projected to reach USD 9.01 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at 10.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Industry Overview

The pad mounted switchgear is used for undergroung electricity distribution systems. Air insulation and gas insualtion are the primarily used types of pad mounted switchgear. Such switchgears are used for feeder sectionalizing, load switching, utility distribution, fault interruption, and circuit protection applications, which makes them, a preffered solution in industrial and commercial applications. Furthermore, the pad mounted switchgear are tamper-resistant and highly reliable. Due to such advantages, the demand for pad mounted switchgear tends to increase during the forecast period.

The growing demand for pad mounted switchgear is attributed to the industrialization, especially in developing countries, such as China and India. Pad mounted switchgear are deployed primarily by the end users for safe and reliable supply of electricity for underground systems. Moreover, factors such as tamper-resistant construction and deployment in non-premium lands are likely to drive the pad mounted switchgear market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth in pad mounted switchgears with the growing power generation capacity additions.

Industry Segmentation:

The Pad-mounted switchgear market has been segmented on the basis of type, voltage, end-use and region.

Global Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By Type:

Air Insulated

Gas Insulated

Others

Global Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By Voltage:

Up to 15kV

15 kV-25 kV

Above 25 kV

Global Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By End-Use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Pad-mounted Switchgear Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Leading Players:

The key players of the global pad mounted switchgear market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Eaton Corporation, PLC (Ireland),G&W Electric (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Federal Pacific (US), Crompton Greaves, Ltd. (India), C&S Electric (India), Ormazabal (Brazil), TEPCO Group (Japan), Lucy Electric (UK), and Alfanar Group (Saudi Arabia).

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global pad mounted switchgear market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

