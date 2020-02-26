Plant Protein Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Plant Protein Market: Snapshot

Plant protein is responsible for increasing the muscle mass and curbing the appetite. Plant protein enriched food products are gaining traction on account of increasing consumer inclination towards consuming natural ingredients over animal proteins. On the other hand, the popularity of plant protein is rising due to less consumption of animal proteins as they are rich in cholesterol content which might have severe adverse effects on human health. Due to numerous advantages, plant proteins find its major applications in food and beverages industry as healthy supplements. These USPs are driving the global plant protein market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4044

These plant based proteins are basically derived from the sources which include soy protein, wheat protein, corn protein, green protein and pea protein. Consumers from the regions such as Europe and North America are rapidly shifting their preferences toward nutri-densed food products. Such factors are also fueling growth in the global plant protein market. However, many manufacturers in the global plant protein market are also integrating plant protein ingredients in their wide range of food products. Soaring demand for non-dairy beverages and non-meat foods such as bagels is also positively influencing the growth of the global plant protein market.

Furthermore, consumption of plant proteins help in reducing the intake of saturated fats, thus, reduces the chance of developing allergies from dairy products and eggs. All such advantages are also contributing demand in the global plant protein market. Additionally, surging demand for organic food products, especially in the developed regions provide major impetus to the growth of the global plant protein market.

Global Plant Protein Market: Overview

Exhibiting growth at a positive pace, the global plant protein market is expected to reach multi-billion in value in the coming years. The market is likely to witness increasing demand from developed markets. However, the report predicts emerging nations to offer opportunities for growth a faster pace in the coming years. The rising inclination towards plant-based food products will open growth avenues for the plant-based protein market. Plant protein helps curbing appetite and increasing muscle mass in humans. Considering this, the rising focus towards health and fitness will aid in favor of the market’s growth. Also, the increasing application in the food and beverages industry will drive the global plant protein market between 2018 and 2028.

Global Plant Protein Market: Key Trends

Consumers especially in developed markets are growing keener towards the consumption of plant based food, which is a chief driver of the global plant protein market. Given the scenario, an increasing number of food and beverage companies are incorporating plant protein in products. This trend is fuelled by the rising preference towards plants as a source of protein in the U.S. With the increasing demand for non-meat food and non-dairy beverages, the plant protein market is currently witnessing lucrative growth prospects. Consuming plant protein can help in the reduction of saturated fats, thereby curbing the incidence of cholesterol and allergic reactions from dairy products and eggs.

Furthermore, the market is expected to gain from the rising demand for organic food products in developed nations. Also the rising preference of consumers towards the consumption of plant-based food products will create significant growth opportunities for the global plant protein market. As per recent studies, developed nations are at the forefront supporting the market’s expansion. It is important to note in this regard, that the consumption of red meat is often linked to the increasing incidence of heart diseases as ground beef and red meat have a high content of saturated fats, which can elevate blood cholesterol level, thus increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Against this backdrop, experts anticipate the demand for nutritional supplements to rise instead.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4044

Global Plant Protein Market: Key Potential

The spurring geriatric population has fuelled the demand for remedies to cure various ailments. As a result of these factors, the demand for plant protein is expected to rise in the coming years. Also consumers are choosing a healthier lifestyle, which is projected to boost sales prospects for various health products, subsequently driving the global plant protein market. Furthermore, with market players diversifying their product portfolio and focusing on innovations, the plant protein market is likely to gain impetus in the coming years. For instance, Clover Food Lab launched “Just Egg” sandwich in August this year, pairing caramelized onions, seared bell pepper with scrambled products served alongside various options. Just Egg was then included in the breakfast menu of popular chains to woo customers. This and various other plant-based protein types are on the rise. Such innovations are likely to enable the market gain momentum in the coming years.

Global Plant Protein Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America emerged dominant in the global plant-based protein market. The rising consumer awareness of various benefits offered by plant-based protein will increase demand witnessed in the market in North America. This can be directly linked to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular ailments in the region. As people opt for a healthier lifestyle to control cholesterol level and their blood pressure, the demand for plant based protein will increase in response.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/plant-protein-market

Global Plant Protein Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the global plant protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Ltd, Axiom’s Foods, Azaki Gulico Co., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Glanbia PLC, Growing Naturals, LLC, and Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050