Pneumoperitoneum Needles Market Analysis by Top Key Players and Overview 2024

Pneumoperitoneum needle, also known as Veress insufflation needle, is used in laparoscopic surgery to introduce gaseous fluids into peritoneal cavity to inflate the peritoneal cavity and create pneumoperitoneum. Laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery ae widely used in surgical procedures to treat number of disorders that were done by traditional surgical techniques. The pneumoperitoneum needle consist of a housing, a tubular body prolonging from a distal surface of housing, and a long, hollow tubular rod slidably inserted within the tubular body. The tubular body includes a passage for the administration of gas. The global pneumoperitoneum needle market is growing substantially driven by increasing abdominal disorders and their treatment involving laparoscopic surgery. In laparoscopic procedure, pneumoperitoneum gases are introduced into the peritoneal cavity (interior of abdomen) by creating a small incision to expand the peritoneal cavity, away from the peritoneum cavity wall and vital organs. Laparoscopic procedures are performed in general surgeries such as appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries and hernia repair, cholecystectomies, urological surgeries such as prostatectomies and nephrectomies, gynecological surgeries, colorectal surgeries, bariatric surgeries such as sleeve gastrectomies, gastric banding, and gastric bypass. Constant advances in pneumoperitoneum needles and their significant role have made them an integral part of operational procedures.

The rise in the Pneumoperitoneum Needles Market with increasing laparoscopic surgery is attributed to the technological advances in the laparoscopic instruments. Key drivers of the global pneumoperitoneum needles market are advantages of minimal invasive laparoscopic surgeries such as reduced time spent at the hospital and quick recovery. Pneumoperitoneum needles are used in laparoscopic surgeries involving bariatric surgeries. Furthermore, increasing number of cholecystectomy surgeries performed globally are making significant contribution to the growth of the pneumoperitoneum needles market. Moreover, growing patient and physician preference for laparoscopic surgery as compared to open surgery, rise in geriatric population, and rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer are likely to boost the global pneumoperitoneum needles market.

High cost of laparoscopic minimally invasive surgeries is projected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of skilled professionals to perform these surgeries is expected to restrain the pneumoperitoneum needles market.

The pneumoperitoneum needles market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into gynecological surgery, urologic surgery, and general surgery. The gynecological surgery segment accounts for the major share of the market. This is attributed to widespread use of laparoscopic surgery in gynecology and obstetrics, particularly in procedures such as myomectomy, hysteroscopy, amnioscopy, fetoscopy, hysterectomy, and ovarian cyst removal. Based on distribution channel, the pneumoperitoneum needles market can be segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Geographically, the market can be segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the pneumoperitoneum needles market, followed by Europe, due to technological advancement, advanced clinical facilities, and large number of manufacturing companies in this region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness strong growth, attributed to advancement in medical facilities, developing health care industry, rising awareness about laparoscopic surgeries, and increasing number of product launches in developing nations. Therefore, these regions present significant opportunities for manufacturers of pneumoperitoneum needles.

Key players in the pneumoperitoneum needles market are Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, Medax Srl, Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Cooper Surgical, Inc., CONMED Corp., LaproSurge, Vectec S.A., WiSAP Medical Technology, and Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH, among others.