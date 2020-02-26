Primary Packaging- Protect and preserve your product from external damage, contamination and spoiling

Primary packaging is the layer of packaging which is in immediate contact with the product or it is the first packaging layer in which the product is enclosed. Primary packaging has diverse range of applications and functions, depending on the type product, mode of transport and storage facilities. The most important function of primary packaging is to protect and preserve the product from external damage, contamination and spoiling. Primary packaging also serves the purpose of keeping the product in storage, often for a long period of time. In such cases of long duration storage, it is essential that the primary packaging keeps the product entirely sealed off from the environment.

Shelving and ease of handling is an additional aspect of primary packaging so as to make sure that the product can be easily handled by the consumers. The important types of primary packaging typically include clamshell packaging, blister packs, paperboard packaging, unit dose packs and shrink-wrapping. The rising demand for primary packaging application products from the industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care and household care is expected to drive the global primary packaging market in the next few years.

Primary Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the global market for primary packaging through the report’s forecast period. The most significant factor responsible for this is the continually increasing demand for packaging application products, especially the primary packaging application products in developing Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Also, the countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are showing brisk growth in the packaging market since the last few years. The steadily rising demand for consumer goods worldwide, especially in countries that are now tasting economic success, is poised to help the primary packaging industry perform better in the coming years. In addition, the U.S. and European nations are steadily coming out of the economic crisis. All these factors are ultimately generating a fairly positive outlook for the market as a whole.

Request PDF Sample for More Information about this industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11615

Considering this outlook, the industries such food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care and household care are expected to record an astonishing growth in the next few years. Owing to this, the industries such as primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging are anticipated to record an astounding growth in the next few years. Moreover, there is a remarkable market potential for food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries in the rapidly developing nations such as China, India and Brazil.

The increasing demand for primary packaging in industries such pharmaceutical, food and beverages, personal care and household care across different regions worldwide, especially so in the developing nations, is expected to drive the global primary packaging market in the next six years.

Primary Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

The major players actively participating in the primary packaging market are largely focusing on the emergent economies for tapping their gigantic market potential. These companies are installing high-capacity production facilities in the developing nations to fulfill the rapidly rising demand for primary packaging from different end-user industries. Therefore, the global primary packaging market is expected to experience a remarkable growth in the next six years.

Among the major players in the global primary packaging market are Albea Group, Amcor Ltd., Ardagh Group, Capsugel Inc., Bemis Company, Inc, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Bormioli Rocco Spa, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Datwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Heinz-Glas GmbH, Wihuri Group, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., ITC, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., MeadWestvaco Corp., Schott AG, Mondi plc, Intrapac Group, Rexam PLC, Saint-Gobain, Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holding, CCL Industries Inc., Bischof + Klein GMBH & CO.KG, Steripack Limited, Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V., Global Closure Systems Ltd., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Flextrus AB, RPC Group PLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Ukrplastic, Wipak Group, Rexam PLC, Schott AG, MeadWestvaco Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Aptargroup, Inc. and Nypro Inc.