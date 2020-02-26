Radiation Pyrometer Market by Key Manufacturers – KELLER HCW GmbH, Optris, FLIR Systems, Accurate Sensors Technologies Ltd

Radiation pyrometer is a type of non-contact, remotely operated temperature measurement instrument. The radiation pyrometer contains an optical component to collect the radiation energy emitted by the object, a radiation detector that converts radiant energy into an electrical signal, and an indicator to read the measurements. The radiation pyrometer type temperature sensor is mainly used for measuring temperature above 1500 degree Celsius.

The global radiation pyrometer market has witnessed significant growth since the last two decades. The primary factor driving the global market includes substantial features associated with radiation pyrometers. Some of the advantages include high output signal, moderate cost, the capability of measuring very high temperature, fast response, and others. In addition, the non-contact measurement ability of radiation pyrometer is a major factor driving the global radiation pyrometer market as this leads to longer sturdiness and ease of use. Moreover, the increasing demand from different end-use verticals including industrial, petrochemical, automotive, and others anticipated to fuel the growth of the global radiation pyrometer during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

However, there are some disadvantages associated with radiation pyrometer is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global radiation pyrometer during the forecast period. Some of these factors includes emissivity of target materials which affects the measurements and errors occurred while the measurement process due to the absorption of the radiation by the carbon dioxide, water or other transparent gases.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65120

The global radiation pyrometer market can be segmented on the basis of type, mounting technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the global radiation pyrometer market can be segmented into total radiation pyrometers and infrared pyrometers. In terms of type, total radiation pyrometers are anticipated to dominate the global radiation pyrometer market, holding more than half of the market share in 2018. The total radiation pyrometers are used for all the radiation emitted by a hot body, whereas infrared pyrometers are for selective or partial radiations.

Furthermore, on the basis of mounting technology, the global radiation pyrometer market can be bifurcated into handheld and mounted. The application segment can be categorized into industrial, automotive, metallurgy, aerospace & defense, petrochemical, and others. Among all the applications, the industrial sector is anticipated to dominate the global market followed by petrochemical over the forecast period.