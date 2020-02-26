Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape And Key Players To 2026 Scrutinized In New Research

Retina is the third-inner layer of the eye, responsible for light and color detection. Retinoblastoma is a rare type of cancer which develops in the retina, particularly in children. Exact causes of retinoblastoma are not known; however, literature suggests that family history with retinoblastoma is the key reason for transmission of this disorder to the offspring. Retinoblastoma generally develops in one eye of the children; however, in certain cases, both the eyes can be affected. Symptoms of retinoblastoma are leukocoria (whiteness in the pupil), strabismus (crossed eyes), redness, color blindness, and poor vision.

Retinoblastoma can be cured if treated at the first stage. Improper treatment can cause blindness and, sometimes, death. For diagnosis of retinoblastoma, imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT-scan, MRI, X-ray, bone scan (to check whether retinoblastoma has spread to the bone of the skull) are available. Taking a tissue from the eye for biopsy examination is risky for the patients; therefore, biopsy examination for retinoblastoma is generally avoided. Apart from surgery, certain drugs are available in the market which can cure retinoblastoma.

The retinoblastoma treatment market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of cases with retinoblastoma, diagnosis and treatment rate of retinoblastoma, regional healthcare expenditure for ophthalmic treatment, and healthcare infrastructure. However, lack of awareness about retinoblastoma, inadequate availability of retinoblastoma treatment drugs, stringent regional regulatory landscape, and intellectual property rights are anticipated to restrain the global retinoblastoma treatment market. Nonetheless, increasing R&D investment and the ongoing research on ophthalmology are the opportunities for the global retinoblastoma treatment market to grow during the forecast period.

In terms of drugs, the retinoblastoma treatment market can be segmented into single drugs and combinatory drugs. By types, the retinoblastoma treatment market can be categorized into unilateral retinoblastoma, bilateral retinoblastoma, and neuro-ectodermal tumors retinoblastoma. Based on delivery of drugs, the retinoblastoma treatment market can be classified into intravitreal, intra-arterial, peiocular, and others. In terms of end-user, the retinoblastoma treatment market can be divided into hospitals, independent eye clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global retinoblastoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to the American Cancer Society, around 200-300 children are affected with retinoblastoma every year in the U.S. It also documented that 3 out 4 children have retinoblastoma in one eye and 1 out of 4 children are affected with retinoblastoma in both the eyes. Between 2009 and 2013, around 130 children (between 0 to 14 years of age) were diagnosed with retinoblastoma and 3 children lost their lives due to this cancer in Canada, as revealed by the Canadian Cancer Society.

On the other hand, around 300 new cases per year with retinoblastoma affected are found in Europe in 2016, which reflects the scenario of the U.S. North America and Europe held major shares of the retinoblastoma treatment market in 2016 and are projected to exhibit significant growth rates during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of retinoblastoma in the regions, high diagnosis and treatment rate of retinoblastoma, strong medical infrastructure, and impressive healthcare expenditure for ophthalmic treatment.

The retinoblastoma treatment market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the third highest market share in 2016. It is expected to expand at a significantly high rate during the forecast period due to the large patient pool in Asia Pacific, developing healthcare infrastructure, availability of generic drugs, and presence of local players in the market. Low diagnosis and treatment rate of retinoblastoma and inadequate medical infrastructure are anticipated to restrain the growth of the retinoblastoma treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players in the global retinoblastoma treatment market include Baxter Healthcare Corporation, AMERIGEN PHARMS LTD, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp, Hospira (parent organization Pfizer), and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries.

