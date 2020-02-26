Robotic Lawn Mower Market Technology,Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2018-2026

A robotic lawn mower is a machine which cuts grass and plants without human intervention within a boundary. The system of the machine is designed to have a docking station and sensors to create a virtual map which helps it to move on the ground. The first robot lawn mower was patented in 1969 by an American S. Lawrence Bellinger. The robotic system of the lawn mower uses a bounding cable to understand the location of the borders of the lawn. In 1995, the Swedish company Husqvarna launched the world’s first solar powered lawn mower. Robotic lawn mowers are user friendly, cost efficient, safe and efficient to use, and environment friendly.

Increasing penetration of artificial intelligence and technological advancements in robotic lawn mower machines has made the product more efficient. Introduction of sensors in robotic lawn mowers has increased their intelligence capabilities and helped to decrease the cost of the product. A sedentary lifestyle and dependence on automation has increased the usage of robotic lawn mowers in the residential segment. Robotic lawn mowers are used in the commercial sector in order to decrease the dependence on human resources and to increase efficiency. For professional landscaping contractors it is important to maintain a well-groomed appearance of the lawn, ground, park, etc. thus employing more robotic lawn mowers. As they are electrically powered, robotic lawn mowers are environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for gas, oil, and engine to run the device. Usage of smartphones to operate robotic lawn mowers has increased, resulting in enhanced demand for the product. Some companies have upgraded the robotic mowers to be used in harsh environmental conditions and when it is not possible to operate them manually. Various types of robotic lawn mowers are developed by manufacturers on the basis of mowing range. These include low, medium, and high in the range of up to 800 square meters, 800 to 1,500 square meters, and more than 1,500 square meters respectively. The cost of the batteries for the product has declined over the years, due to its increased usage, resulting in growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. Cutting grass cannot be easily done by elderly or disabled people. Motor powered push lawn mowers and riding lawn mowers create noise pollution due to the loud engine, and also generate air pollution due to the combustion in the engine.

There are some restraints which can affect the demand for robotic lawn mowers. The robotic lawn mower is an expensive product which requires regular maintenance. This product is not cost efficient as compared to manual landscaping of the grass. Robotic lawn mowers entail high installation cost due to the difficult set up procedure and professionals are needed to set up the product.

The global robotic lawn mower market can be segmented based on range, end-user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of range, the global robotic lawn mower market can be classified into round low (up to 800 square meters), medium (800 to 1,500 square meters), and high (more than 1,500 square meters). Based on end-user, the robotic lawn mower market can be classified into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the global robotic lawn mower market can be classified into online and offline (large format stores and specialty stores). Based on region, the robotic lawn mower market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the global robotic lawn mower market are Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, LG Electronics, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Stiga S.P.A., The Kobi Company, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A.

