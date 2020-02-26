SCADA Market For Water and Waste Water Management: Increasing acceptance of process automation across a host of industry verticals is also triggering the growth

This report provides an analysis of the global SCADA market for water & wastewater management for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the SCADA market for water & wastewater management over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

SCADA system provides effective and efficient maintenance and management procedure for water and wastewater management across the world. At present, high requirement of recycling waste water to minimize the scarcity of water around the globe is creating immense opportunities for the growth of SCADA market for water & wastewater management. Increasing development of water/wastewater management facilities in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to help the SCADA market to grow over the forecast period. In addition, with stringent environmental regulations and depleting water resources, countries are stressing on improving their water and waste water management systems which is also expected to contribute in the growth of SCADA market for water and wastewater management across the globe.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the SCADA market for water & wastewater management. The SCADA market for water & wastewater management data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management: Market Segmentation

The global SCADA market for water & wastewater management is segmented on the basis of component and end-user. By component, the global SCADA market for water & wastewater management is bifurcated into hardware, software and services. The market for hardware segment is further cross-segmented into programmable logic controller (PLC), remote terminal units (RTU), network infrastructure, IT and others. Whilst, the market for software segment is further divided into cloud-based and on-premise. Further, the end-user segmentation includes residential and industrial. The residential segment is further divided into government and private. Whilst, the market for industrial segment is further cross-segmented into chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across all geographies, along with qualitative analysis for key market indicators supplementing the growth of SCADA market for water & wastewater management during the forecast period.

Global SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management: Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the SCADA market for water & wastewater management around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Government initiatives for wastewater treatment process across emerging economies, are forcing companies to develop advanced SCADA system to continue the profitability of the market. Some of the major players in global SCADA market for water & wastewater management are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Tesco Controls Inc., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCADAware, Emerson Electric Co. and Parasyn. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.