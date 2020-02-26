Shade Net Market- Growth indicators, and governing factors that impact on industry

A shade net is generally a synthetic fiber net made up of HDPE plastic, which reduces the intensity of direct sunlight according to the necessity of crops or others. Shade nets are used to protect agro products such as plants, vegetables, fruits, and flowers from birds, insects, weather, etc. Therefore, the global shade net market is influenced by the driving factors of agro business. Synthetic fibers used in the manufacturing of shade nets are long-lasting, durable, are easy to install, and have high tensile strength, which drives the demand for these nets.

Some plants and crops get affected when they are directly exposed to excessive sunlight, and this increases the demand for shade nets. Poultry farming, commercial farming, and sedentary farming are also done under shade nets. These nets provide uniform shade leading to the better yield of crops. There has been increase in demand from end users such as waterparks, restaurant-resorts, car parking businesses, and playgrounds for the purpose of shading and fencing. More than 20% of fibers from the textile industry is believed to be utilized for shade nets.

Global Shade Net Market: Dynamics

The global shade net market is forecast to grow, owing to the expanding agro-business and technological developments in agricultural processes. The continuous rise in population has increased the demand for agricultural goods. Technological developments in agricultural processes are also increasing the demand for shade nets. Agro shade nets, hail protection nets, thermal nets, insect proofing nets, bird protection nets, and UV stabilized agro ropes are the varieties of shade nets, and are developed according to the requirements of end users. The demand for shade nets has also increased from non-agriculture sectors for fencing, shading, and safety.

Global Shade Net Market: Segmentation

The global shade net market is segmented as follows –

By material, the global shade net market is segmented into –

Polyethylene Thread

HDPE Plastic

Synthetic Fiber

Nylon

PVC

By shade type, the global shade net market is segmented into –

90% Shade Nets

75% Shade Nets

50% Shade Nets

By product type, the global shade net market is segmented into –

Green X Black (UV Protection Nets)

Black x Black (Heat Protection Nets)

White x Black (Light Protection Nets)

Green x Green (Enhance Photosynthesis)

By application, the global shade net market is segmented into –

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Greenhouses

Terrace Gardening & Fencing

Building Repairs & Construction

Horticulture and Floriculture

Vermi Compost Units

Restaurant-resort Shading

Waterpark & Swimming Pool Shading and Fencing

Poultry Farming

Global Shade Net Market: Regional Outlook

Shade nets are utilized in animal husbandry, agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture. The rising demand for shade nets from both, the agricultural and non-agriculture sectors is forecasted to persist in the near future. A large market for shade nets is the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to observe higher demand as compared to other regions during the forecast period. Growing economies such as China, Japan, and India are expected to show increased demand.

Global Shade Net Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the shade net market are as follows –