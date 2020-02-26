Smart Street Lights Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Global Smart (Connected) Street Lights Market Research Report – By Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), by Networking Technology (Narrowband, Broad-Band), By Applications (Smart Parking, Street Light Management), By End-users – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

Globally, the Smart street lights market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Factors like the emergence of the Internet of things and constant innovation in mobile networks are expected to be driving factor for the development of smart street lights market.

The smart street lights market is differentiated by components, technology, applications, and end-users

By component, the smart street lights market is sub-segmented as hardware, software, and services. The hardware comprised of LED arrays, sensors, communication module, and others. The services segment is categorized into professional services and managed services. The professional services include system integrations, training & implementation, and others.

Depending on the networking technology, the market is sub-segmented into narrowband, medium-band, and broadband technology. The narrow-band technology is further categorized into Sigfox, LoRa, RPMA, and others. The medium band includes PLC, RF mesh, and others, whereas the broadband technology consists of 3G/4G cellular, Wi-Fi, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized as environmental monitoring, traffic monitoring, smart parking, street light management, video surveillance, public messaging and others. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is categorized as residential (urban and rural), retail, transportation, automotive, industrial and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Smart Street lights Market include General Electric (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (The Netherlands), Telensa (U.K.), Silver Spring (U.S.), Echelon (U.S.), Osram AG ( Germany), Cisco system (U.S.) , Trilliant holdings Inc.(U.S.), AxiomTek (U.S.),and Tech Mahindra (India).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Smart street lights market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Europe is presumed to have significant growth in the smart/connected street lights market. Countries such as U.K, Germany, Norway, and France are leading the market. Their growth is attributed to the increase in different lighting companies focusing on providing smart lighting controls in both private and public areas over the forecast period. Additionally, North America is expected to have significant growth in the market, and the U.S & Canada are the leading countries in the region. The growth is due to the presence of large number of wireless technology providers for enhancing the network connectivity in various connected street lighting applications.

Target Audience:

Automation companies

End-user companies

System integrating companies

Safety light curtain component manufacturing companies

Safety light curtain providers

Automation consultants

Research organizations and consulting companies

Technology investors

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

