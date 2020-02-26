Sodium Nitrate Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Nitrate is a polyatomic ion containing one atom of nitrogen and three atoms of oxygen. Nitrate salts, which are a major source of sodium nitrate, are naturally obtained from the earth’s crust. Sodium nitrate is an alkali metal nitrate salt containing sodium and nitrate ions. The compound has the chemical formula of NaNO3, and is also referred as Chile saltpetre, cubic or soda nitre, nitratine, and nitratite. Sodium nitrate is obtained either from mines or through chemical synthesis in laboratories. Sodium nitrate is a clear, colorless, odorless compound which either exists in the form of transparent crystals, white granules, or powder. Sodium nitrate is primarily used in the production of inorganic fertilizers, as heat transfer agent, and as intermediate in chemical processes.

The global sodium nitrate market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for sodium nitrate fertilizers from the agriculture and food industry. Sodium nitrate fertilizers act as an oxidizing agent to proliferate the fertility of the soil and provide essential nitrogen nutrients to the crops. Sodium nitrate fertilizers are favorable for corn, wheat, sugarcane, canola, and soybeans crops. These crops are used in the production of biofuels. Consumption of biofuels in the automotive industry has been increasing as they enhance fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. Rise in demand for biofuels is projected to boost the consumption of sodium nitrate fertilizers. Increase in demand for food preservatives and variations in food habits of people are propelling the growth of sodium nitrate market. Furthermore, low cost and availability of sodium nitrate fertilizers is anticipated to boost the demand for sodium nitrate. However, excessive usage of sodium nitrate fertilizers deteriorate the quality of soil, thereby hampering the growth of the sodium nitrate market.

Based on type, the sodium nitrate market can be segmented into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and others. The industrial grade segment accounts for the key share of the global sodium nitrate market. Demand for industrial grade sodium nitrate is increasing due its rising consumption in fertilizers, metal casting, reprographic agents, and photochemical products. However, demand for food grade sodium nitrate is declining due to rising health concerns among consumers.

In terms of end-use, the sodium nitrate market can be divided into fertilizers, food additives, construction chemicals, explosives, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, and others. The fertilizers segment accounts for a significant share of the global sodium nitrate market. Demand for sodium nitrate fertilizers has increased as they possess high soluble and biodegradable properties.

Based on geography, the global sodium nitrate market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The sodium nitrate market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to growth in population and rise in disposable income of consumers. Demand for sodium nitrate has increased owing to rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe also constitute prominent share of the global sodium nitrate market owing to the increase in demand for sodium nitrate in the food and agriculture industry.

Key players operating in the global sodium nitrate market include BASF SE, Dahua Group Dalian Guanlin International Trade Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Xinlong Chemical Co., Ltd., Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Shandong Haihua Group Co., LTD, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera).