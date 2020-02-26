Sonobuoy Launcher Market – Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities

Sonobuoy Launcher Market: Information by Launch Configuration (Single Launch System and Multiple Rotary Launch System), by Launch Mode (Pneumatic and Others) by Launch Platform (Aircraft and Naval Vessels), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The Sonobuoy Launcher Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation:

The global sonobuoy launcher market has been segmented based on launch configuration, launch mode, launch platform, and region.

Based on launch configuration, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into single launch system and multiple rotary launch system. The multiple rotary launch system segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it can eject as much as forty sonobuoys. The aircraft mounted launchers can also be reloaded during flight.

Based on launch mode, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into pneumatic and others. Others include cartridge activated devices (CAD), spring-loaded, mechanical ejectors, and gravity release. The pneumatic segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This type of launcher system is being offered by almost all players in the market.

Based on launch platform, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into aircraft and naval vessels. The aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the ships can carry heavier launcher systems and can deploy sonobuoys for maritime patrol, submarine detection, and other applications.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sonobuoys in countries such as China, and India owing to rising maritime disputes.

Key Players:

The key players in the global sonobuoy launcher market are Harris Corporation (US), Alkan S.A. (France), JSK Naval Support Inc. (Canada), and Geospectrum Technologies Inc. (Canada).

