Sports Food Market – Global Industry Transportation, Packaging and Sales Forecast 2017 – 2022 | Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., General Mills, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corp., GNC Holdings Inc.

Global Sports Food Market: Overview

The global market for sports food has gained significant momentum over the past few years. With the significant increase in sports events, attracting the interest of youth, and the rising inclination of people towards health and fitness, the demand for sports food is witnessing a remarkable upswing across the world, reflecting greatly on this market.

This report aims at presenting a comprehensive analysis of the global sports food market by studying the trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities and the impact of these factors on the demand for sports food between 2017 and 2022. It also examines the potential of this market at the global as well as the regional level. Further, a detailed value chain analysis, which provides an exhaustive overview of the global market for sports food has been offer in this study, encompassing the market attractiveness analysis, in which, the end users are benchmarked on the basis of their market size, rate of growth, and general attractiveness.

Global Sports Food Market: Scope of the Study

The research study provides an in-depth assessment of various factors that influence the sales of sports food across the world for wise decision making. It also presents a thorough examination of the lucrative opportunities, which entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the market over the next few years. Further, it conducts a value chain analysis to help in understanding the market comprehensively. This value chain analysis includes detailed assessment of the roles of several important entities involved in the global sports food market, from the suppliers of raw materials to the end users. Various procedures utilized in the production of sports food have also been examined in the value chain analysis. Furthermore, the market attractiveness analysis has been carried out to evaluate the end-use segments, which are anticipated to be lucrative over the forecast period, taking a number of factors, such as market size, profitability, growth rate, and competition between them in consideration.

Largely, the global market for sports food is analyzed on the basis of the type of product, distribution channel, and the gender of end user. Based on the type of product, the market is classified into protein-based sports food, energy sports food, pre-workout sports food, rehydration sports food, meal replacement sports food, and miscellaneous sports food. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, and online stores. Based on the gender of the end user, the report bifurcate the market into male and female.

Global Sports Food Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of the geography, the research study broadly classifies the global sports food market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. These geographical segments are, then, analyzed on the basis of the current and imminent trends in each of the regions in order to provide an insight into the current and expected demand for sports food there. The demand from individual end-use segments in each of the regional markets has also been provided in this research report.

Furthermore, the report estimate the market size of each of the regional sports food market in 2017 and make predictions for the coming years. The regional market figures have been estimated on the basis of their performance, in terms of the product-, distribution channel-, and gender-based segments.

Global Sports Food Market: Competitive Analysis

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, General Mills, GNC Holdings Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corp., The Coca-Cola Co., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc, and Nestlé S.A. are the key companies functional in the global market for sports food.

