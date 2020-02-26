Steam Cleaners Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

The steam cleaners market has been expanding speedily in recent times, due to the exponential increase in the number of dual-income households. Increase in the income of dual-income households has decreased the time to carry out household tasks. This fuels the demand for steam cleaners. Increasing popularity of steam cleaning or vacuum cleaning among working women is likely to drive the global steam cleaners market during the forecast period. Adoption of different kinds of lifestyles by households has augmented the market for steam cleaners across several regions of the world. Research and development activities have promoted the growth of the steam cleaners market, with the introduction of various kinds of new and innovative products. Global manufacturers are innovating different kinds of products and improving the existing products so as to enhance their efficiency of. Introduction of new and innovative steam cleaners with improved battery life, added room memory, and better efficiency is projected to fuel the steam cleaners market during the forecast period. Advancement in technology and change in consumers’ preference are the key trends that are likely to create more growth opportunities in the steam cleaners market.

On the basis of end-users, the steam cleaners market has been segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment dominated the steam cleaners market in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Growth of the hospitality industry if one of the key factors driving the commercial segment of the market. The residential segment holds a considerable share of the steam cleaners market, due to the increasing popularity of steam cleaners among working women.

Geographically, the steam cleaners market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the steam cleaners market in 2015 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in the disposable income, increasing purchasing power of people, growth in the number of smart homes and dual-income households are the factors driving the steam cleaners market in the region. Australia accounts for a dominant share of the market in Asia Pacific. The market in China and India is experiencing significant growth, owing to the rise in standards of living and growth in residential construction in these countries. North America accounts for steady demand for steam cleaners, owing to the changing consumer preference to steam cleaners used for commercial purposes. The U.S. accounts for a major share of the market in this region. Europe is a mature market for steam cleaners, due to the increasing popularity of smart homes and increase in the number of dual-income households. Germany and Italy account for a major share of the steam cleaners market in Europe. The share held by Latin America in the global steam cleaners market is expected to increase in the near future, due to introduction of new and innovative products. Brazil accounts for a significant share of the steam cleaners market in Latin America. Middle East & Africa is an emerging market for steam cleaners, owing to the rising popularity of various types of steam cleaners. The global steam cleaners market is highly competitive with a large number of vendors operating in different parts of the world.

Major players operating in the global steam cleaners market include HAAN Corporation, Bissell, and The Hoover Company. Some of the key vendors in the global steam cleaners market are Electrolux, LG, Karcher, Dyson, Samsung, Oreck, Vax, Vapamore, SALAV USA, Koninklijke Phillips, and Miele.

