Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Market Study 2019- Production Capacity, revenue Share, and consumption

Sleeve & shrink sleeve labels are made up of polymer materials that shrink to the product surface when heat is applied. Sleeve and shrink sleeve labelling enables the graphics to be printed around the whole product container. The stretch and shrink sleeves market is mainly buyer oriented. The global stretch and sleeves market is marked with intense competition due to the increasing presence of both, the large and small manufactures.

The key growth drivers for the global stretch and shrink sleeves market are: increasing demand for polymer films, anti-counterfeiting facilities, availability of additional printing space, and 360 degree display. The global market for stretch and shrink sleeves has witnessed substantial growth in the recent years owing to rise in the urbanized population, increasing demand for packaged foods, renaissance of the labeling & packaging industry in developing economies, and increasing emphasis on the use of sustainable materials.

Furthermore, the light weight of stretch and shrink sleeves, coupled with their low cost, is expected to foster their market growth in the coming years. In addition, the increasing applications of shrink and sleeves, globally, in various end-use industries such as paper & textile, food & dairy and electronics, for labeling, is expected to further drive the market growth.

However, volatile raw material prices are likely to have an adverse impact on the manufacturing of these labels. Concerns regarding the recycling and disposal of these films due to their non-biodegradable nature are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the growing buyer attention towards alternate packaging materials, such as paper, which in turn is lighter and also biodegradable, may pose a significant threat to the growth of the market. The increasing trend of on-line shopping is expected to create new growth opportunities for the global stretch and shrink sleeves market in the coming years, owing to the rising preference for light weight packaging among consumers and logistic companies.

Partnerships & acquisitions, mergers, and new product launches are the key strategies being undertaken by key manufacturers to ensure steady growth in the global stretch and sleeves market. Some of the key players covered in this study on the global stretch and shrink sleeves market are Gilberth, Hammer Packaging, AXON, Color Craft, Fuji Films, Classic Labels Inc., Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., SleeveCO, Fort Dearborn Company, Edwards Label, and American Film and Machinery.