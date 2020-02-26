Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2024

Primary humoral immunodeficiency or primary immune deficiency diseases (PIDD) is a group of disorders in which the immune system of an individual does not function properly. In PIDD patients, the number of antibodies produced in the body is not sufficient, or the ones produced are defective. PIDDs are thus often characterized by increased vulnerability to infections. According to the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS), PIDD is a compilation of more than 150 different diseases.

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market: Research Methodology

This report on the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.



Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is categorized into primary immunodeficiency diseases, secondary immunodeficiency diseases and others. In terms of end users, the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hospitals, home care and clinics.

On the basis of geography, the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America comprises Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa comprises of GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market: Competitive Dynamics

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market. The report also profiles major players in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Grifols S.A., CSL Behring LLC, Shire Plc., Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Baxalta Incorporated and Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc.

