Synthetic Lysosomal Enzymes Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2018-2026

Lysosomal enzymes are enzymes or catalysts that naturally occur in the body and help in performing different metabolic processes. Lysosomal enzymes help break down large molecules and other ingredients that are taken up by cells to perform different functions of the body. The nuclear gene controls the synthesis of lysosomal enzymes. Deficit of lysosomal enzymes due to genetic mutation causes many complications such as storage disease, which can affect growth and development of an organ and lead to organ faliure. During the last two decades, there has been research and development in the field of artificial genetic material. There have been advancements in the treatment of lysosomal storage disorder due to development of various therapeutic approaches such as enzyme replacement therapy, development of synthetic enzymes, etc.

Based on disease condition, the global synthetic lysosomal enzymes market can be categorized into neuromuscular metabolic disorder, thrombocytopenia disorder, storage disorder (liver enlargement, etc.), and others. The storage disorder segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as the incidence of storage disorders such as liver enlargement is quite high, and most doctors prefer to use synthetic lysosomal enzymes to treat these disorders. In terms of drug, the global synthetic lysosomal enzymes market can be classified into imiglucerase, alglucosidase alfa, lyronidase, idursulfase, and others. The imiglucerase segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, because imiglucerase is a man-made enzyme and most doctors prefer to use it in replacement therapy, which is effective in treating enzymatic disorders. Based on distribution channel, the global synthetic lysosomal enzymes market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, medical stores, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Patients prefer hospital pharmacies as synthetic lysosomal enzymes drugs should be given under strict supervision.

Rise in geriatric population, which is more likely to suffer from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is one of the major factors fueling the global synthetic lysosomal enzymes market. Moreover, high prevalence of thrombocytopenia disorder is also projected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, side effects associated with synthetic enzymes such as breathing problems, swelling of the lips, and itching are likely to hamper the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global synthetic lysosomal enzymes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in the prevalence of metabolic muscular disorders. In Europe, the rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of Gaucher’s disease are projected to drive the market. Rise in the prevalence of muscular dystrophy disorder and awareness about the effects of lysosomal storage disorders in countries such as India, the Philippines, and Singapore are likely to fuel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about the harmful effects of lysosomal storage disorders and high diagnosis rates are likely to augment the synthetic lysosomal enzymes market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global synthetic lysosomal enzymes market are Genzyme Corporation, BioMarin, Pfizer, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Shire plc among others.

