System-in-Package Die Technologies Market – High End Technological Infrastructure to Influence Grow

System in a Package (SiP) technology created multiple enhanced packaging applications to develop solutions that are capable of being customized depending on the requirement of the user. SiP is a combination of several integrated circuits (ICs) combined in a single module or package. System in a Package gives tangible gains when space reduction is considered.
Although system-on-chip (SoC) fulfills the same objective further effectively, their designs are more time consuming and complex than system in a package. SiP\’s simplicity has unbolted a wide collection of uses for it in not less than 10 years since its origin. ICs in System in package are interconnected to each other to form a single integrated unit. Wire bond technology and flip chip technology are the two main technologies used to interconnect the chips in system in a package.
Low cost of ownership is one of the major driving forces for the system-in-a-package market. Other factors driving the market growth include low cost required for development higher levels of integration, increased functionality with smaller size (as compared to separately packaged ICs) and better flexibility in product development.
Also, rising demand for high performance and miniaturized electronic devices and high penetration in consumer electronics segment is expected to drive the systems in a package market. However, factors such as limited availability of resources and skills, re-alignment of electronic decision automation (EDA) processes and lack of known good die (KGD) are hampering the growth of the system in package market.
The system in package market is segmented on the basis of applications into consumer electronics sector, communications sector, automotive & transportation sector, industrial sector, military, defense & aerospace (MDA) and medical sector among others. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into RF wireless modules, high power communication devices, power amplifiers, led packages, servers, high density single module computers, portable electronics, space and military avionics and wearable computers.
In addition, the systems in a package market is segmented on the basis of packaging technology into 3D IC packaging, 2.5D IC packaging and 2D IC packaging technology. The packaged chips or bare die are horizontally tiled in 2.5D or 2D technology; the only difference lies in the 2.5D IC. A silicon interposer is placed between the substrate and die in 2.5D IC while in 3D IC packaging, the packaged IC or the bare die are mounded vertically to form SiP.
Some of the key players in the systems in a package market include Amkor Technology Inc., Chipmos Tech. Inc, ASE Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation, GS Nanotech, Fujitsu Ltd., Insight SIP, Nanium S.A., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated, Powertech Technologies Inc., Stats Chippac Ltd., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., WI2WI Corporation and Toshiba Corporation among others.
This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
This report provides comprehensive analysis of
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for upcoming years
This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.