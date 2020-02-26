“Temporary Fencing Panels Market Trends, Vendors, Industry Status, Applications 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

A temporary fencing panel is a standalone structure utilized for the purpose of impeding the crossing of an established boundary. It is an ideal solution for the short term basis in outdoor sites and is created for various purposes, such as to provide safety for pedestrians, construction site locations and to keep children and pets in a designated area. All temporary fencing panels have support bases, such as blocks, base plates and counterweight or other fixing methods. Furthermore, temporary fencing panels are made of high-quality material, which is coated to the BS EN 10244-2 standard and can also be manufactured using SmartWeld 100 technology. The design of temporary fencing panels is different in height & weight and is tested under various conditions, such as impact tests, wind loading and stability.

Temporary fencing panels are known as temporary fencing hoardings or the construction hoardings when they are utilized at construction site locations. These are the alternative solution of permanent fencing, owing to its portability and flexibility. Temporary fencing panels are also utilized for the outside decoration of houses and gardens, owing to the availability of different designs and materials of panels.

Temporary Fencing Panels Market: Dynamics

Non-residential areas, such as exhibitions, concerts, special events and local council work sites, among others hold the prominent market share in the temporary fencing panels market and the demand for temporary and plastic fencing is increasing, which in turn, accelerates market growth. Temporary fencing panels are also in demand in residential areas for safety and security purposes, which is another factor fueling growth of the temporary fencing panels market.

Some features, such as durability, reusability, low cost and negligible maintenance, increase the demand for temporary fencing panels, which in turn triggers growth of the temporary fencing panels market. Temporary fencing panels are required by government law in some countries, such as China and Australia during the construction of swimming pools and spas before they are filled with water or permanent fencing must be installed around the pool. This factor is an important driver for the temporary fencing panels market.

In the current scenario, temporary fencing panels are required in transformer stations, high-voltage equipment in open areas, machinery with potential dangerous pieces, industrial plants quarries, explosive factories, other wildlife parks, military facilities, prisons, aquatic centers and airfields.

Temporary Fencing Panels Market: Segmentation

The temporary fencing panels market can be segmented on the basis of end users, types, sales channel and material.

On the basis of end users, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

On the basis of types, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:

Standard

Round top

Heavy duty round top

Anti-climb

On the basis of material, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:

Metal

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the temporary fencing panels market can be segmented as:

Online retailers

Bricks & mortar stores

Direct sales

Temporary Fencing Panels Market: Regional Overview

The global temporary fencing market can be divided into seven geographical regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing infrastructure development, high disposable income and growing industrialization. The temporary fencing panels market is also expected to grow in North America and Western Europe, owing to awareness among people towards safety and a large number of manufacturing industries. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa market is estimated to grow over the forecast period, due to increasing building and construction activities in these regions. Latin America and Eastern Europe are projected to grow with a relatively low CAGR.

Temporary Fencing Panels Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global temporary fencing panels market include:

Security Fence Company

Quickfence

Jinbiao Wire Mesh Fence Co., Ltd.

Anping County YongMing Wire Mesh Fencing Co., Ltd.

Jacksons Fencing

Screw Fencing PTY Ltd.

Fortressfencing.co.nz

Guangdong Golon New Material Co., Ltd

Zaun Ltd.

Zoyals International Metal Wire Mesh Co. Ltd.

