Touch Sensor Market Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2028

Technological advancements in devices used by end users in consumer and enterprise market are driven by the need for a better user interface and optimization of space. The market of end user devices, driven by this need, has moved towards touch screens and there is hardly a device segment where touch screens have not been implemented. The proliferation of touch screens in the market and the resulting growth in touch screen technology has to be complimented by touch controller IC which functions as a control unit for the touch screen.

Touch Controller ICs are the microcontrollers that allow touch screens to register and analyze user input. The touch controller IC also functions as a link between the processer of the device and the touch screen which is responsible for most of the I/O function of a device.

Touch Controller IC Market: Drivers & Challenges

IoT devices are being adopted by users rapidly who are increasingly relying on touch screens for an enhanced user experience. Operating Systems and software solutions are also getting redesigned for smooth functioning on touch enabled devices containing touch controller IC. This, in turn, is driving the demand for touch screens and touch controller ICs in the market. While touch screens do enable functionalities like enhanced User Interface and Device Space Optimization, they are also prone to damage and are costlier than keypad based systems. This is the reason many devices that work in rugged or industrial environments still prefer keypad based systems over touch control. The damage prone nature of Touch screen is hampering the growth of Touch controller IC market.

Touch Controller IC Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Touch Controller IC Market, By Screen Technology

Touch Controller IC for Capacitive Touch Screen Capacitive touch screens work on the principle of electro-capacitive method of touch detection which uses the charge of a human body to detect input. These screens have a layer of safety glass on them which increases their durability. These type of screens are also more accurate and can allow variations in touch input. The superiority in terms of durability and usability is the reason capacitive touch screens are widely adopted.

Touch Controller IC for Resistive Touch Screen Resistive touch screens use the mechanical action of human touch to generate an input by connecting two flexible layer sensors together. Unlike capacitive screens, Resistive screens are covered by a layer of polyurethane sheet for flexibility. This screen technology is not preferred for devices due to non-durability and inferior user experience.



Touch Controller IC Market: Regional Overview

North American users have a spending capacity and tend to adopt costlier devices faster than other geographies. The number of devices per user is expected to grow in the geography in the coming years driving the growth of Touch Controller IC in the geography.

APAC and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the touch controller IC market owing to the growth of Industrial Automation and increasing affordability of touch screens manufactured by local suppliers.

Touch Controller IC Market: Competitive Landscape

Touch Controller IC Market: Key Contracts/ Agreements/ Acquisitions ST Microelectronics was selected my Nintendo, a leading gaming console provider to provide touch controller ICs for its product Nintendo Switch

Touch Controller IC Market: Key Players Some of the major players in Touch Controller IC market include Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ROHM Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ST Microelectronics, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Melfas Inc. and Focal tech systems co. ltd.



