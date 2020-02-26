UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2023

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Payload and Subsystems Market – Overview :

UAV Payload and Subsystems are mainly used in Aerospace (aviation and space flight). UAVs are controlled remotely either by a pilot at a ground station or by onboard computers. Payloads are one of the major components in UAVs. These payloads consist of various equipment and systems depending on their specific mission requirement. Many different types of UAVs have been developed and inducted into military operations with the technology has advanced in the last one decade,

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload. The carbon composite materials are widely used in manufacturing UAV airframes. These materials ensure reduced weight and enhanced service life which also reduces the overall maintenance cost per flight (landing). Companies have vastly adopted the trend of using these composite manufacturing technologies for UAVs.

Market Research Future, with their unique quality of simplifying the Market Reports, published another remarkable study Report – "Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market."

As per MRFR Analysis, UAV payloads and subsystems market will be growing at an estimated CAGR of 8%, during 2017-2023.

UAV Payload and Subsystems Market – Key Findings

In 2015, Americas account the maximum market share of around 50%, followed by EMEA with 22%, and APAC with 28%.

In 2015, C4I systems captured the market with a share of around 32% and also expect to lead the market in 2021

In Americas, the number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in 2012 was 6,316 and is likely to reach 8,300 by 2017

UAV Payload and Subsystems Market – Key Players

The leading market players in the global UAV Payload and Subsystems market primarily include –

AeroVironment

Boeing

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd

Alpha Unmanned Systems

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market report takes you through the full Market Analysis, Opportunities, Price, Growth, Trends and Featuring the market Predictions right up to the years 2021

How the market revenue is progressing globally.

What are the key driving or affecting factors for the market growth?

How the market revenue is progressing in various segments & geographies.

Who are the emerging Players, current players & the Key Players (Leaders) of the market? Get yourself acquainted with their trends.

What are the current main market trends responsible for shaping up the Market Acquisitions

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market – Market Synopsis & Scenario

The Global UAV Payload and Subsystems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2016-2021.

As per the MRFR analysis, growing demand for UAVs is one of the major drivers for global UAV payload and subsystems market because of its extensive range of applications in the commercial, civil, as well as military market. The challenges associated with the market are the risk of collision with domestic flights and attacks using UAVs.

The Global UAV Payload and Subsystems market ‘s growth is driven due to significant demand for UAVs and increasing demand for light weight thermal imager, intelligence, surveillance and communication at defense, commercial and homeland application.

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market – Segments

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market is segmented in to two key dynamics for better understanding of the market – Segmentation by the payload & by the region.

Segmentation By Payload : Comprises of C41, Radar, Electronic Warfare, Electro-optc/infrared Sensors, Communication and Signal Intelligence and INS.

Segmentation By Region: Comprises of Geographical Regions.

UAV Payload and Subsystems Market – Regional and Country Analysis

According to the study, Global UAV payload market expected to be growing at a faster pace in North America, then by AsiaPacific and Europe. The US is spending a huge amount on the global UAV payload market, in which more focus is given to enhance UAV radar and communication capabilities, accordingly by sensors and detection, and weaponry payloads. The Middle East region spending on UAV payloads is estimated to be above 6.5% share of global spending in the forecast period.

The U.S. generated the most of the revenue in the year 2015 in the global UAV payload and avionics industry among all the regions, on the other hand, India has the maximum potential to grow in the forecast period.

Growing military UAV activities, along with growing entertaining and marketable application of UAVs has opened up bigmarket for the UAV payloads. The existence of most important UAV and payload merchants in the U.S. has made UAV market more dominating as compared to other regions.

Countries from the European area are initiating on transforming regulations regarding the usage of UAVs in marketable applications and have led to the expansion of the global UAVs and payload market in the region. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow as a beneficial area for UAV payload market with important countries such as India and China, which are likely to invest more in commercial UAS and military.

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

