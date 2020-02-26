Variable Displacement Pumps Market – Type, Share, Size, Demand and outlook 2025 | Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation (U.S.)

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market: Snapshot

Variable displacement pumps is one of the two popular types of hydraulic pumps that make positive displacement; the other being fixed displacement pumps. Variable displacement pumps used in hydraulic systems employ closed center systems. These are gaining prominence over the fixed type since they can be made to vary the flow rate and the outlet pressure, which enables the user to vary the displacement, even if constant speed motors are used. As a result, they are increasingly preferred for a variety of industrial hydraulic applications having variable energy needs. This makes variable displacement pumps useful in making the efficient use of energy available in industries and in bringing down the requirement to the lowest levels. This facility managers and engineers can meet the soaring demand for energy for other processes. A key benefit of using variable displacement pumps is that they make hydraulic pumps structurally more efficient which also drive variable displacement pumps market.

Traditionally, in fixed displacement pumps, there are several instances during operations when the mechanical energy is being converted to heat energy, thereby causing significant losses. In variable displacement pumps when the actuators are not working, the oil present in the circuits also remain stationary, thus producing energy only when required. Even when actuators must be operated at reasonably low speeds as needed in some portions of the operating cycle, variable displacement pumps prove helpful. Since they can be used to power a variety of tools and customized for numerous applications in industries such as automotive, mining, and construction, they are more expensive to install and need more supervision than fixed displacement pump. Some of the most popular types of variable displacement pumps are rotary vane pumps and bent-axis axial piston pumps.

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market: Synopsis

To control the amount of flow in fixed displacement pumps, the speed of the pump has to be altered, which is not energy-efficient and requires manual control. These two factors make fixed displacement pumps undesirable for industrial applications, wherein variable displacement pumps are preferred instead, as they allow flow management via valves that control speed of hydraulic actuators. As the requirement for energy conservation escalates across the world, engineers at various industries such as construction, mining, and automotive now are constantly looking to reduce energy consumption at the production sites. Concurrently, the demand in the global variable displacement pumps market is estimates to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global variable displacement pumps market is a thorough analysis of all the prominent factors that are expected to influence the demand over the course of next few years. It also highlights some of the trends and opportunities available for the players to strategically plan and gain advantage over their competitors. In the section on company profiles, several key players have been analyzed for their product portfolio, market share, and recent developments. The global variable displacement pumps market can be segmented on the basis of type into piston and vane, on the basis of application into hydraulic and IC engine, and end-use industry into construction, automotive, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, material handling, and plastic. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Variable Displacement Market: Drivers and Restraints

Prosperity of the construction industry is the primary driver for the incremented demand for variable displacement pumps, which are used to gain better control over large machine activities. Over the course of next few years, construction industry is anticipated to continue surging due to the rising population and rapid urbanization, and consequently positively influencing the variable displacement market. Similar positive impact is expected from the automotive industry too, which is at an all-time peak, with extended demand from several emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, and Japan.

By type, piston pump earns maximum uptake owing to their advanced technical properties such as wide volume functionality and pressure efficiency range. By application, hydraulic machine have the maximum demand, and is expected to remain most profitable segment through-out the forecast period, serving the end-use industries, which is dominated by the construction sector, and followed by automotive and oil and gas.

Global Variable Displacement Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, vastly populated Asia Pacific is the most profitable region for the players, with rapid economic growth of several countries, improving lifestyle of the urban population, and increased investment in the end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and agriculture. Developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and France have moderate construction going on, although the industries of automotive and oil and gas will ensure healthy demand coming from North America and Europe during the forecast period. In addition to it, the liberalization of foreign trade and investments and the change in industrial policies is resulting into rapid industrialization in China for the past three decades. As China and India reside vast population base, this factor is contributing to the increasing demand for variable displacement pumps in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies mentioned in this research report

Some of the prominent players identified by the report in the global variable displacement pumps market are: Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corp. (U.S.), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Hawe Hydraulics (Germany), The Oilgear Company (U.S.), Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Atos Spa (Italy), and Casappa Spa (Italy).

