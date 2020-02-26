Various Trends,Threats In Global Respiratory Devices Market With Market Segmentation And Future Strategies By 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Respiratory Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Respiratory devices are medical equipment that assist patients with respiration in a critical care situation. Additionally, respiratory devices are used to deliver medicines to treat several respiratory diseases. Moreover, these devices are used to diagnose respiratory problems in patients. Increase in incidence of COPD and sleep apnea, strategic alliance between key players, and rise in government expenditure are the major factors projected to propel the global respiratory devices market during the forecast period. However, high cost of respiratory devices and uncertain and ambiguous regulatory environment hamper the growth of the market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, application, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global respiratory devices market.

Global Respiratory Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of product type, the global respiratory devices market has been segmented into therapeutic devices and diagnostic & monitoring devices. The therapeutic devices segment has been classified into drug delivery devices, mechanical ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure, resuscitators, humidifiers, airway clearance devices, oxygen concentrators, consumables & disposables, and others. The diagnostic & monitoring devices segment has been categorized into pulse oximeters, capnographs, spirometers, polysomnographs, peak flow meters, gas analyzers, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, and pneumonia. The global respiratory devices market has been analyzed based on increasing cases of respiratory diseases, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technology, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Respiratory Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global respiratory devices market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report are ResMed, Inc., Smiths Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, and Vyaire Medical, Inc.

