Various Trends,Threats In Global Silica Market With Market Segmentation And Future Strategies By 2025

Demand for fiberglass is high, due to its excellent functional and mechanical properties such as low weight and resistance to corrosion and heat. Thus, these resins are used in a wide range of end-user industries such as automotive. Usage of fiberglass in wind turbines is the fastest-growing application segment due to high demand for renewable energy and fast installation rate of wind turbines across the globe.

Besides this, the fiberglass industry in China obtains subsidies from the government, enabling it to export fiberglass at a low cost to Europe and North America. Therefore, rising demand for industrial silica from fiberglass application is expected to drive the industrial silica market during the forecast period. Oil well cementing is one of the key operations in the oil & gas industry. A blend of amorphous, spherical, micro-silica in combination with industrial silica provides higher temperature sustainability. The blended mixture increases temperature resistance to a large extent. Therefore, rising demand for high temperature cementing in oil wells is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the industrial Silica market during the forecast period.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global industrial silica market in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed view of the industrial silica market based on applications. Key applications included in the report are sodium silicate, fiberglass, cultured marble, additive, reinforcing filler, foundry work, ceramic frits & glaze, oilwell cements, glass & clay production, and others (pharmaceutical, etc.). Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The industrial silica market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Global Industrial Silica Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Industrial Silica Market: Market Segmentation

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

Global Industrial Silica Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global industrial silica market. Key players profiled in the industrial silica study include Premier Silica LLC, International Silica Industries Company PLC, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Sil Industrial Minerals Inc., Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd, Delmon Group of Companies, Opta Minerals Inc., Al Marbaie Est., Saudi Emirates Pulverization Industries Company, Short Mountain Silica, AGSCO Corporation, Al-Rushaid Group, and FINETON Industrial Minerals Limited.

