Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2024

Veterinary surgical instruments are designed in a special way to perform surgical procedures on animals. The surgical instruments are selected based on their function that includes holding, pulling, clamping, cutting, crushing, and closing a wound. Surgical instruments are classified into different types based on design and function. They are made of austenitic or martensitic stainless steel. Austenitic stainless steel is mostly used to make retractors and suction tips. All surgical instruments need to be inspected for pitting, corrosion, and rust.

Veterinary surgical technicians are specially trained and certified to assist veterinarians with surgical procedures. This training is usually part of a curriculum in the veterinary technician program. The goal of veterinary surgery is quite different in farm animals and pets. In case of pets, more complex surgeries are performed with sophisticated anesthesia techniques like in human beings. In case of farm animals, the cost of the surgery must not exceed the economic benefit in treating the illness surgically. Different types of surgery require different surgical instruments. The common surgery types include sterilization surgery, dental surgery, surgical oncology, ophthalmic surgery, and orthopedic surgery. Other common procedures include caesarean section, bloat surgery, cystotomy, wound repair, foreign body removal etc.

Driving factors such as growing demand for animal-derived food products, growing companion animal market, rising animal health expenditure, increasing pet insurance coverage, increasing number of veterinary practitioners, and increasing per capita expenditure in developed regions will fuel the global veterinary surgical instruments market. Due to a competitive market environment, product innovation is another driving factor which will add value to the global veterinary surgical instrument market. On the other hand, factors such as lack of animal health awareness and shortage of skilled veterinarians in developing countries will hinder the growth of the market globally.

The veterinary surgical instruments market has been segmented by product type, animal type, application, end-users, and geography. In term of product type, the market is classified into forceps, surgical scissors, needle holders, retractors, electrosurgery instruments, dental instruments, orthopedic, and others. In terms of animal type, the market is classified into canine, equine, feline, and large animal. In terms of application, the market is classified into soft tissue surgery, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, and dental surgery. In terms of end-users, the market is classified into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and veterinary diagnostic laboratories.

Geographically, the veterinary surgical instruments market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the market due to rising animal healthcare expenditure, growing number of veterinary practitioners, rising companion animal adoption and rising demand for pet insurance and a well-established animal healthcare market. North America market is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the second largest market for veterinary surgical instruments due to increasing pet adoption, and research and development activities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to growing per capita animal health expenditure in this region, growing demand for animal-derived food products in China and India, progressive urbanization and rising pet adoption. Emerging markets such as Brazil, South Africa, India, and China will create opportunities for the market.

The major players operating in this market include STERIS, plc, DRE Medical, Inc., B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, DRE Medical, Inc, World Precision Instruments Inc., Surgical Holdings, Neogen Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Antibe Therapeutics Inc., and Germed USA Inc.