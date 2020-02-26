Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2019 New Innovations, Research, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Growth Factor till 2025

Global viral vector manufacturing market is valued approximately USD 226.21 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Viral vectors are tools commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. The market growth is primarily attributed to the availability of funding for the advancement of gene therapy, and increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders & infectious diseases. However, the market growth is restricted by the high risk of undesirable outcomes. The significant developments in Gene therapy to cure rare diseases such as cancer, chronic diseases and also some genetic disorders, are leading the increasing number of clinical trials.

Market player included in this report are: Wuxi Apptec, CGT Catapult, Lonza, UniQure, Merck, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologics

High number of active clinical trials to access the safety of viral vector vaccine in the North America region has also provided a major impetus to the viral vector vaccine manufacturing market. For instance, as of 2016, a clinical study named Dose-Ranging trial of safety & immunogenicity of an oral adenoviral-vector based RSV vaccines is going-on in Optimal Research Melbourne, Florida (United States),in order to detect respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). On March 2017, as per the official website of the company named American Gene Technologies International Inc (United States), has collaborated with Geo Vax Labs Inc to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial investing AGT’s viral vector vaccines to cure HIV infection. Viral vector-based vaccines are considered one of the most promising candidates for vaccine development, hence growing R&D expenditure for the development of new medicines in North America presents a huge opportunity for the growth of viral vector vaccine manufacturing market.

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented based on Type, Disease, Application, and Industry. Based on the type of disease, the global viral vector market is segmented into Genetic disorders, infectious disease, cancers and others. Currently the market is dominated by Cancer disease with 46.75% revenue share in 2017. On the basis of type the global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into Adenoviral, Retroviral, Adeno-associated viral and others. Among these retroviral holds the largest revenue share of 32.37% in 2017. Viral vectors are promising tools for gene therapy and vaccines. The viral vector vaccine segment was anticipated to dominate the revenue share in 2015 with 53.43% revenue share in 2015. However, gene therapy segment is anticipated to surpass the global revenue share in 2018.

Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for phase III and commercial manufacturing support, the bio pharma companies are making significant investment in capacity and technologies designed to support the manufacture of viral vectors. The number of clinical trials has seen a notable increase in past few years and is anticipated to grow further over the forecast period. The comping years are anticipated to witness the development of strong pipeline of molecules. This trend will fuel the significant opportunities in the global viral vector market.

The regional paradigm of the global viral vector manufacturing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the world. Global market revenue is dominated by North America region with 47.73% revenue share in 2017. The primary factors supporting the market dominance in the region are the strong presence of major viral vector manufacturers, higher investment on Research & Development both from research institutes and private organizations and increasing prevalence of related diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases and others. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to pose significant opportunities for the viral vector manufacturing market in coming years. The region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness an increase in pipeline molecules in coming years. Further, there will be significant change in the regional completive landscape in the APAC region owing to the upcoming acquisition of regional biopharma companies and research laboratories by big companies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Adenoviral

Retroviral

Adeno-Associated

Others

By Application:

Vaccinology

Gene Therapy

By Disease:

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cancers

Others

By End-User:

Research institutes

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others