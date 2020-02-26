Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market- The Efficient Power Consumption By Virtual Retinal Displays

Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market: Overview

Virtual retinal display with LCDs or Low-energy lasers projects pictures directly onto human retina giving user the illusion of looking at a typical screen-sized display flying in the air at some distance. The ability of this emerging technology, to give sense of reality that other technologies such as LCDs could not provide, will drive its penetration globally.

Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market: Segmentation

The virtual retinal display market is segmented by application as military and aerospace, gaming, medical, engineering and others. Military and medical applications are expected to be the key growth markets for virtual retinal display solutions. In medical applications, VRD technology is heating up with potential applications in radiology, therapeutics and surgery. VRD technology have potential to be used for patients with low vision.

The technology is expensive if utilized to its full potential which is a challenge to the market. However, the features such as high resolution, high brightness and full color will drive its adoption. The virtual retinal display market is segmented by geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa and Latin America. Considering the large target consumer base, Asia Pacific exhibits significant growth potential in the long run for virtual reality display market. North America is expected to witness highest initial adoption of virtual retinal display technology owing to high demand for technologically advanced products in the region.

Request Brochure PDF with Insights Advancement @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11825

Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market: Drivers

The efficient power consumption by virtual retinal displays is the key driving factor for the technology. Moreover, the images by VRD are not affected by external lighting conditions creating a clear and sharp view. Virtual retinal displays supports stereoscopic features and possess the ability to provide separate images/video to both eyes. Such 3D display technology is expected to further drive its adoption, in particular across gaming applications.

Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market: Restraints

The virtual retinal display technology has few challenges which restrain its adoptions. The threat of damaging the retina as there is no protection against radiation in VRD technology, is still a concern. The images sent through virtual retinal displays interfere with the reality objects which might cause concerns distracting the users. Few of the expected future applications for virtual retinal display technology are, viewing messages on the go, presenting with notes streamed to your eyes, getting directions while moving towards the destination, viewing recipes while cooking and many others. The technology will potentially be used to simplify the way of communication over the coming years.

Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market: Competitive Overview

Virtual retinal displays require very less of the hardware needed by the traditional display devices and thus are lighter in weight. This is expected to drive its penetration in mobile devices, handheld gaming systems, laptops and computers. The players in the virtual retinal display market include Human Interface Technology Laboratory, Avegant Corp., Google, Inc., Microvision, Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Many players are expected to enter in this emerging market for virtual retinal display to tap into the potential growth opportunities. With decrease in the cost of components, the virtual retinal displays market growth will spur in the long term. However, the technology is still in development phase and has only been commercialized in specialized markets of the displays and needs to overcome the prevailing market challenges.