Waterproof Bags Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

To protect the electronic devices and gadgets from water, sand, and other potential hazards there is a need for a waterproof bag. Waterproof bags are made up of synthetic and natural fabrics, which are coated or laminated with waterproofing materials such as silicone elastomer, polyurethane, polyvinylchloride, rubber, and wax. Depending upon the waterproofing principle, there are different types of waterproof bags available in the market, such as DryCase Tablet and TrendyDigital Waterproof Case. In these bags, there is a vacuum seal from which air is pumped out once it is sealed, in order to avoid sand and water from reaching the device inside it. Waterproof bags market has been expanding at a significant growth rate over the last two decades. These bags find applications in the defense, marine, trekking, and electronics industries. They are mostly used by travellers to protect their mobiles and cameras from sand, water, etc.

The increasing market of gadgets and devices is leading to the rise in demand for their protective covers and bags, thereby boosting growth of the global waterproof bags market. The increasing interest of people in water sports, such as river rafting, is aligning them to use waterproof bags for their devices, a factor which is further contributing to the growth of the global waterproof bags market currently. Waterproof bags are affordable and, these days, are easily available in different sizes and shapes depending on the device requirement.

Also, the light weight and portable nature of these bags is making them more and more popular among the users, thereby driving their market growth globally. Waterproof bags are made up of plastic, rubber, or its derivatives, and these materials are not environment friendly. Also, these materials cannot be decomposed easily, thus creating environmental concerns among the consumers. This factor could hamper growth of the global waterproof bags market over the forecast period.

Its affordable cost and the flexibility that it offers are the two major factors expected to create various growth opportunities for the global waterproof bags market over the forecast period. Growing applications of waterproof bags, such as for canoeing and kayaking, are also making it more popular among consumers. The new versions of waterproof bags, such as Hefty Slider bag, Lavod waterproof bag, and Seattle Sports waterproof bag are marking new uses of these bags. An excellent growth potential is projected for the waterproof bags market in the future, and the market is expected to expand at a modest CAGR over the forecast period. The global waterproof bags market has witnessed significant growth in developed regions until now and, in the coming years, is anticipated to grow at steady pace in the developing nations as well.

The global waterproof bags market is segmented on the basis of materials used, application, and end- use industries. On the basis of materials used, the global waterproof bags is segmented into silicone elastomers, polyurethane, Polyvinylchloride (PVC), rubber, and wax. By application, the global waterproof bags is segmented into packing products, river rafting, laptop bags, school bags, trekking, mobile bags, camera bags, and others. By end-use industry, the global waterproof bags is segmented into marine, defense, packaging, electronics, and others.