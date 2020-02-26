Wavefront Sensor Market Estimated To Reach (Revenues) By 2025

Wavefront sensor is a device primarily used for measuring the aberrations of an optical wavefront. They are commonly used in lens testing, adaptive optics systems and increasingly in ophthalmology. Wavefront sensors primarily play a major role in evaluating and measuring the wavefront with suitable speed and enough spatial resolution for real time compensation. The wavefront sensor market has been segmented into by type which includes wavefront curvature sensor, shack-hartmann wavefront sensor, pyramid wavefront sensor, foucault knife-edge test, common path interferometer, multilateral shearing interferometer, ronchi tester, shearing interferometer among others. The market for wavefront sensor is also segmented by end use which includes security & defense, consumer devices, communication and information technology, biomedical, manufacturing among others. The market for wavefront sensor has been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Increasing research activities in the field of adaptive optics along with growing application of wavefront sensors across defense sector is acting as some of the major driving factors for the wavefront sensors globally. Increasing advancement in the field of astronomy, defense and consumer devices is also fueling the application of wavefront sensors globally. Shack–hartmann wavefront sensor is primarily used for characterizing an imaging system. Shack–Hartmann sensors are primarily applied to characterize eyes for sensitive corneal treatment of complex refractive errors. Increasing advancement in the medical devices, wavefront sensors has applications in the high end advanced medical devices which is one the major driving factor for the market. Wavefront sensors also have applications across consumer devices which are also contributing in the positive development of the market. Wavefront sensors have found applications in the field of information and communication technology which is acting as one of the driving factor for the market. Technical improvements and research and development activities related to use of adaptive optic technology in the developing nations is another major driving factor for the wavefront sensor market globally. Increasing complexity in the designs and high installation cost of the wavefront sensors are some of the major restraining factor for the market. Growing application of wavefront sensors across different industrial applications which include high end medical devices are considered to be some of the major opportunities for the market.

In 2016, North America is accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in the wavefront sensor market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific globally. Increasing technological advancement in the field of defense and security and medical industry is fueling the market for wavefront sensors across North America. The U.S. is leading the market for wavefront sensor across North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The U.K., Germany, Italy and France is leading the market for wavefront sensor across Europe. China is dominating the market for wavefront sensor across Asia Pacific, followed by Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan across Asia Pacific. The U.A.E, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina among others are dominating the market for wavefront sensor across Middle East and Africa and South America owing to increasing application of wavefront sensor in consumer electronics, medical and defense and security sector.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (The U.S.), IRIS AO, Inc. (The U.S.), Olympus Corp. (Tokyo), Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), ALPAO (France) and Boston Micromachines Corporation (The U.S.) among others are some of the major companies operating in the wavefront sensor market globally. Business alliances and acquisitions of companies are some of the prime major strategies adopted by the companies in wavefront sensor market globally. Geographical expansion by opening new sales offices and establishing new research centers are some of the prime strategies adopted the companies in the wavefront sensor market globally.

