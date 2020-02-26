Zinc-Air Batteries Market New Technological ,demand, Best Qualitative Analysis

Zinc–Air Batteries Market – Snapshot

Zinc–air batteries store electrochemical energy. They are used to power a large number of electronic gadgets and appliances used in day-to-day life. Zinc–air batteries are commonly used in small devices such as watches, hearing aids, and pagers. High energy density is the key property of zinc–air batteries. A zinc–air battery consists of a zinc anode and a cathode. Atmospheric oxygen comes in contact with the cathode and reacts to form hydroxyl ions. These ions combine with zinc paste to form zincate. Electricity is generated as a result of these reactions. Zinc–air batteries are 30% to 50% less expensive than lithium-ion batteries and they do not pose the same fire risk associated with lithium-ion batteries. In addition, zinc–air batteries can match or surpass lithium-ion batteries in terms of specific energy as well as energy density. Moreover, raw material required for the production of zinc–air batteries i.e. zinc is inexpensive and widely available.

Zinc–air batteries are highly employed in hearing aids. These batteries provide a steady supply of power, thereby ensuring proper functioning of hearing aids. Low weight is a major factor that drives the demand for zinc–air batteries from the hearing aids industry. Manufacturers such as Panasonic are engaged in the production of zinc–air batteries that are ideal for new-generation, digital hearing aids. Zinc–air batteries supply reliable power in various temperature conditions. These factors along with cost-effectiveness are likely to propel the demand for zinc–air batteries for use in hearing aids. Demand for zinc–air batteries in the remote signaling & communications sector is also rising. Large-sized zinc–air batteries are employed as cells for telecommunication and railway remote signaling; safety lamps at road and rail construction sites; and as a power source for electric fences. Zinc–air batteries are used in LED traffic lights, traffic signs, temporary traffic signs, various warning signals, etc. Traffic signaling systems enhance public safety and reduce traffic congestion by allowing traffic signals to function even during power failure.

Demand for rechargeable zinc–air batteries in the consumer electronics sector is increasing. Due to rapid urbanization and increasing number of earning individuals in a family, the disposable income of people across the world has increased. The standard of living of individuals belonging to the middle class is improving. This, in turn, is enabling them to purchase gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables. Manufacturers strive to produce rechargeable zinc–air batteries for electric vehicles, due to their features such as high energy density and low prices of raw materials.

Based on type, the zinc–air batteries market has been classified into non-rechargeable and rechargeable. Non-rechargeable zinc–air batteries are disposable and they cannot be recharged. These batteries are cost-effective and they require less maintenance. They are widely used in medical and telecommunication applications. Rechargeable zinc–air batteries contain more than two times of the energy than the conventional lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Their manufacturing cost is less. Furthermore, these batteries are safer to use and they are eco-friendly. The catalyst in these batteries comes in direct contact with the air cathode, which improves the electron mobility between the electrodes.

Demand for zinc–air batteries is expected to rise in the near future, due to increase in the demand for electric vehicles, energy-efficient systems, and electronic components. Asia Pacific offers high growth potential to the zinc–air batteries market. The region is likely to offer growth opportunities to the market in the near future also, due to strong growth of automotive and electronics industries in Asia Pacific. Favorable government initiatives and policies for replacement of mercury button cells with zinc–air batteries are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of zinc–air batteries in the next few years. Implementation of stringent regulations imposed on carbon dioxide emissions and increase in the focus on use of lightweight vehicles with improved fuel economy are propelling the demand for zinc–air batteries in North America and Europe. Manufacturers are focused on the production of non-rechargeable zinc–air batteries, typically for medical applications such as hearing aids and telecommunication applications such as remote signaling. Increase in the foreign direct investment in India and China, typically in the electronics sector, is likely to drive the zinc–air batteries market in these countries during the forecast period. In 2017, Fluidic Energy, a leader in clean energy storage solutions, developed its first rechargeable zinc–air long-duration energy storage system.

Most companies offer differentiated products for specific applications. A few suppliers operate in the market. Launch of new products, capacity expansion, brand promotions, and mergers and acquisitions are estimated to offer growth potential to companies operating in the market for zinc–air batteries in the near future. Product improvisation and constant research and development activities are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the next few years. Major manufacturers operating in the global zinc–air batteries market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation. Other players include ZAF Energy Systems, Inc., Electric Fuel Battery Corporation (Arotech Corporation), and ReVolt Technologies.

