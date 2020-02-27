Antistatic Films Market: What are New Developments and Trends that you need to know!

The global market for anti-static films was valued at US$ 580.7 Mn in 2017. The global anti-static films market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Anti-static films are typically coated with tropical antistatic agents. New technologies are constantly adopted in the automotive industry to enhance functionalities. This factor is driving the anti-static films market in the forecast period. Electronic circuitry gets progressively smaller as electronic technology advances. As the size of the components reduces, the spacing of the microscopic insulators and circuits within them also reduces and their sensitivity to electric static discharge (ESD) increases. To protect such components, a packaging solution like anti-static films is required.

Traditionally, pharmaceutical and automotive industries prefer rigid packaging products. These are rapidly being replaced by flexible packaging products like pouches, bags, and sacks made of plastics such as anti-static films. The rising preference for flexible packaging, particularly for high-performance applications, is expected to generate new market opportunities for anti-static films. Anti-static films have distinctive colors such as pink, black, grey or silver depending upon their properties or the anti-static additives added.

The anti-static films market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The anti-static films market in the APAC region is expected to dominate the global anti-static films market. APAC is expected to grow a CAGR of 7.2 % in the overall anti-static films market.

Recent Developments

Manufacturers are coming up with new packaging solutions which use anti-static films. Zipper anti-static bags, anti-static tubing, and other convenient bags made of anti-static films are introduced as per consumer preference.

In September 2016, Pregis Corporation acquired the temporary protective films business of 3M Company. This business segment provides adhesive-backed temporary protective films for construction, automotive, and electronics industry.

Bags and pouches segment of anti-static films market was valued at US$ 248.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2018-2026. On the basis of material type, the polyethylene anti-static films market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 83.1 Mn. The polyethylene segment is expected to expand at CAGR of 6.4%, as per the increasing consumer demands for anti-static films.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of anti-static films include Toyobo Co., Lt, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. ACHILLES CORPORATION, Klöckner Pentaplast, Wiman Corporation, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc, and Saint-Gobain.

