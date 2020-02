Cellular Plastic Sheet, Plate and Film Market- Know all new products and opportunities targeted by key players

Cellular Plastic is the specialty type of plastic containing several cells disposed uniformly throughout its mass. Practically in any polymer, thermoplastic or thermoset can be made into cellular plastic. Technically cellular plastic can have two structural configuration namely closed cell type and open cell type. Depending upon closed cell type or open cell type there is a variation in physical and chemical properties of cellular plastic. Cellular plastics can be formed into sheet, plate, film, slabs or blocks, boards depending upon end use requirement. The properties such as high strength to weight ratio, sound absorption, shock absorption, resistance against heat and cold, flotation make cellular plastic an attractive commodity. Hence, widespread physical and chemical properties of cellular plastic sheet, plate and film can be used in diverse application sectors for multiple usage.

Global cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market is primarily driven by strong demand from various application sectors. The widespread use of cellular plastic sheet, plate and film in automotive sector is a major driving factor. The rapidly increasing use cellular plastic sheet, plate and film in construction especially in developing economies is a major driving factor for the cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market. The growing expenditure on furniture and decorative articles is also a promising factor for the growth of cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market. The use cellular plastic sheet, plate and film in defense is also forecasted to drive the cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market.

On the other hand growing concerns towards plastic waste and problems associated with its decay is assumed to be the major restraining factor in the growth of cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market. The stringent government laws and standards is also expected to restrain the growth of the cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market.

The opportunity for cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market lies in development of eco-friendly and easily degradable products. The companies have huge opportunity in developing advance cellular plastic sheet, plate and film products which can be easily processed as well as reused. Finding new application sectors especially in automotive, construction and domestic application sectors is estimated to be the major opportunity for cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market.

Some of the key players in the global cellular plastic sheet, plate and film market are Amcor Limited, Mulford Plastic, Bemis Company, Inc., Inteplast Group, Sigma Stretch Film and others.

