Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Public Relations (PR) Tools market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Public Relations (PR) Tools market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Public Relations (PR) Tools market is valued at 2690 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5563 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Public Relations (PR) Tools.

EU also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 549 million USD in 2017 and will be 1665 million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of 11.9%.

The major players in global market include

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Public Relations (PR) Tools for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Public Relations (PR) Tools market is primarily split into

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment



