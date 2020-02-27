Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Shipping and Logistics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shipping and Logistics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Shipping and Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Shipping and Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

C.H. Robinson

Rhenus

Agility

Allcargo Logistics

APL Logistics

DB Schenker

BDP International

CEVA Logistics

Damco

Expeditors

FedEx Supply Chain

Gati

Hitachi Transport System

Hub Group

Hyundai Glovis

Imperial Logistics

J.B. Hunt

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Menlo Worldwide Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics

NFI

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Sankyu

UPS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight and Shipping

Materials Handling

General Logistics

Express Shipping

Warehouse and Storage

Internet Purchasing

Market segment by Application, Shipping and Logistics can be split into

Manufacturing Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

