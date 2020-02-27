Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Shipping and Logistics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shipping and Logistics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Shipping and Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Shipping and Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
DSV
C.H. Robinson
Rhenus
Agility
Allcargo Logistics
APL Logistics
DB Schenker
BDP International
CEVA Logistics
Damco
Expeditors
FedEx Supply Chain
Gati
Hitachi Transport System
Hub Group
Hyundai Glovis
Imperial Logistics
J.B. Hunt
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
Menlo Worldwide Logistics
Mitsubishi Logistics
NFI
Nippon Express
Panalpina
Ryder
Sankyu
UPS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight and Shipping
Materials Handling
General Logistics
Express Shipping
Warehouse and Storage
Internet Purchasing
Market segment by Application, Shipping and Logistics can be split into
Manufacturing Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Automotive Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
