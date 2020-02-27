High Dispersible Silica Market Technological Advancements,Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2018- 2026

High Dispersible Silica Market: Overview

High dispersible silica is a form of specialty silica, which is mostly used by tire manufacturers. High dispersible silica grant low rolling resistance, good winter performance, long service life, and excellent handling properties on wet and dry surfaces for the tires. Silica is an active high-performance ingredient for rubber compounds. Only homogeneously and well dispersed silica particles are able to provide maximum reinforcement in rubber compounds. High dispersible silica is used in combination with a bifunctional silane as coupling agent. High dispersible silica is essential to achieve good abrasion resistance level in the tires.

High dispersible silica reduces rolling resistance to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions, while increasing traction to improve safety and handling, especially in wet, snowy, or icy conditions, and improving wear resistance. Due to the properties of reducing the greenhouse emissions, high dispersible silica grades are mostly used in the manufacture of the tires also called as green tires.

High Dispersible Silica Market: Segmentation

In terms of application, the high dispersible silica market can be segmented into tires, footwear, and others. The tires segment dominated the high dispersible silica market, followed by the footwear. High dispersible silica is used to manufacture soles of sports shoes in footwear. Car manufacturers are striving to develop vehicles that use less energy and emit less CO2 by streamlining chassis and bodywork, hybrid engines, tires, and smart materials.

Tires play a critical role in reducing emissions, as rolling resistance of tires is responsible for 20% of fuel consumption, and it essential to reduce it. HDS reinforces tires by replacing carbon black in tire treads. Unlike conventional silica, high dispersible silica reduces rolling resistance and improves traction on wet surfaces without sacrificing wear. Companies are investing in the production of HDS. On November 2, 2016, Solvay launched a new state-of-the-art production plant of HDS in Gunsan, South Korea, to cater to rising regional demand for energy saving tires. The plant has an annual capacity of more than 80,000 tons in producing Solvay’s most advanced grades of HDS.

High Dispersible Silica Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global high dispersible silica market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is dominated the global high dispersible silica market. Countries such as India and China, are projected to account for a significant share of the high dispersible silica market in the region due to high demand from tire manufacturers. Growth in the automotive industry is likely to propel the global high dispersible silica market during the forecast period.

North America constitutes a significant share of the high dispersible silica market. Governments in Japan, the U.S., South Korea, Brazil, and countries in Europe have implemented or are in the process of developing, new regulations requiring labels for tires. These labeling requirements vary by country; however, these are likely to provide consumers with information regarding safety performance, wet traction, durability, environmental performance, fuel consumption, and external noise. Achieving these regulations is made possible by the usage of the highly dispersible silica. Middle East and Africa and Latin America will be a chief participant in the high dispersible silica market in the next few years.

High Dispersible Silica Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the high dispersible silica market include Evonik, PPG Industries, Inc., W. R. Grace & Co, and Solvay. Solvay’s HDS, marketed as Zeosil range, has become the reference in the tire industry, especially for energy-saving tires. ZeosilHDS products reduce a vehicle’s fuel consumption by 5% to 7%.