Recycled Paper Packaging Emerge as Customized and Eco-Friendly solution in 2019

Recycled paper packaging employs paper products as their raw materials. The raw materials they use are basically extracted from the waste paper that is generated by the end users or the waste that has been created during the manufacturing of other products pertaining to paper packaging. It has several advantages such as it reduced the cost of paper packaging materials up to 40%. Paper is one such material that can be recycled almost 10 times for being reproduced as a completely new product and that can be employed in several applications as well. The rise in environmental concerns across the world and the surging need for reducing toxic emissions, recycled paper packaging is being incessantly used by the Personal Care, Healthcare, and Food and Beverages Industry.

Increase in demand for eco-friendly products, in turn, is expected to drive demand for recycled paper packaging in the near future. The waste paper generated from the end-use industries and by the consumers is utilized as raw material for the production of recycled paper packaging. The major advantage of using recycled paper packaging is the associated reduction in the cost of packaging material. This is a major factor expected to increase the demand as well as consumption of recycled paper for packaging, thereby boosting growth of the global recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations pertaining to environmental concerns and reduction in carbon emissions are also among the major factors expected to fuel consumption of recycled paper packaging across the end-use industries. Moreover, the ongoing growth witnessed in the end-use industries, such as food and beverages, is also anticipated to fuel growth of the global recycled paper packaging market in the coming years. The global recycled paper packaging market is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Recycled paper packaging is expected to find major applications in the food and beverages industry. Thus, the growth of the industry, in turn, is expected to drive growth of the recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period. Besides, the increasing consumer awareness pertaining to use of recycled products is anticipated to further boost the demand for recycled paper packaging products, thereby driving growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the hazardous effects of plastic waste accumulation is also projected to be a major reason for growth of recycled paper packaging market over the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives and support for the use of recycled products is also expected to be a major factor boosting growth of the recycled paper packaging market further.

Threat form new entrants in estimated to be a major challenge for the existing players in the recycled paper packaging market. Major players in the recycled paper packaging market are entering into mergers and acquisitions to sustain and expand their position in the market.

Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Major key players

Some of the key market players identified in the global recycled paper packaging market are

DS Smith

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Tetra Pak

Ecocern

International Paper

Sealed Air

