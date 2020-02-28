Acetyl-l-pyrazines Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies 2026

Flavors play a significant role, demand, and share in the highly specialized, innovative and competitive food additives market. Flavors are used in the food processing industry to enhance and modify the taste and flavor of the food products and to intensify their flavor profile. Acetyl-l-pyrazines are chemical based flavoring agents which are widely used in the food industry to imitate the taste and flavor of popular snacking food popcorn. The growing demand of consumers for popcorn flavor in different food products and snacks has led manufacturers to use flavor additives which can imitate the taste profile of popcorn, which has accelerated the market demand for Acetyl-l-pyrazines. The increasing technological advancement and strengthened research and development activities have led to the proper synthesis of Acetyl-l-pyrazines which is approved to be used in the food processing industry as a potential flavoring agent.

The Acetyl-l-pyrazines market is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand over the forecast period. The Acetyl-l-pyrazines are used to imbibe popcorn like flavor in the food products like chips, crisps, and other savory products. Popcorn is one of the most likable and popular snacking option for the consumers and thus there is growing consumer demand for food products having the same flavor profile as that of popcorn. The increasing consumer preference for popcorn like flavorings is anticipated to be the primary driver for the Acetyl-l-pyrazines market. The growing urbanization, hectic lifestyles, increasing demographics of the working population, and growing per capita expenditure is leading to changing consumers eating habit. These factors are contributing to the growing demand for processed food, ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and snacks and other savory products which are expected to bolster the growth of Acetyl-l-pyrazines. Besides, the growing snack industry is expected to fuel the demand for flavor additives like Acetyl-l-pyrazines. In 2014, the global snacks sales totaled to around USD 374 billion with savory snacks accounting for a large market share attributing to changing consumers eating habit and growing snacking trend. The Acetyl-l-pyrazines are widely used in savory snacks to intensify the flavor profile of these products and hence with the growth of snacks food; the Acetyl-l-pyrazines is also witnessing a growing demand.

Some of the major players of Acetyl-l-pyrazines market include: Lluch Essence, S.L., Synerzine, Inc., Berjé Inc., Omega Ingredients, and others