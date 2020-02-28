Acne Medication Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2026

Oil and rupture skin cells plug hair follicles, which causes acne. Acne medication is used to prevent oil production and facial skin inflammation. Acne symptoms include uninflamed blackheads, pimples, redness, and tenderness. Proper treatment of acne is possible through regular medication. This is expected to boost the demand for acne medication. Acne is common among teenagers and adults. Increase in the number of teenage and adult population is anticipated to drive the global acne medication market during the forecast period. Development of innovative medication such as plant-based skincare products to prevent acne is expected to drive the acne medication market during the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of acne and facial skin diseases, endorsement for skin care products by celebrities, increase in concern about facial skin care, surge in disposable income, unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle across the globe are major drivers of the global acne medication market. Rise in side effects associated with acne medications that can cause facial skin problems, allergic to certain ingredients in the acne medication products causes skin irritation, availability of alternatives treatments for acne and entry of generic drugs are likely to restrain the global acne medication market. However, rise in demand for products to treat acne, development of new medications in collaboration with dermatologist to treat the skin ailment, and penetration of e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities in the acne medication market.

The global acne medication market can be segmented based on type, acne type, therapeutic class, formulation, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into prescription medicines and over-the-counter medicines. Based on acne type, the acne medication market can be segregated into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne. In terms of therapeutic class, the market can be categorized into retinoid, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. Further, retinoid is sub-segmented into adapalene, tazaroteen, tretinoin and isotretinoin and antibiotics is sub-segmented into erythromycin and clindamycin. Based on formulation, the acne medication market can be divided into oral and topical. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segregated into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-segmented into large retail stores, independent retailers, specialty stores, pharmacies, and drug stores.

In terms of region, the global acne medication market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Increase in awareness about the use of natural acne medication and rise in utilization of skin care products has fuelled the demand for acne medication in North America. Rise in marketing campaign by prominent players in Europe has increased the usage of acne medication. This, in turn, is expected to drive the acne medication market in Europe. Surge in population, rise in the number of retail stores, and increase in celebrity endorsement for innovative products are expected to boost the acne medication market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Increase in disposable income and rise in consumer awareness about acne medications are estimated to boost the market in Middle East & Africa. Rise in awareness regarding innovative products and increase in concern about facial care are propelling the demand for acne medication in South America.

Major players operating in the global acne medication market include Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.), Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Cassiopea, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Galderma (UK) Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Nestle S.A. (Galderma S.A.).

