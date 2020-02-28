Application Enablement Services Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Driving the Growth of the Market

Application Enablement Services combine telecommunication services with application programming interface (API) protocols and web services to provide customized and targeted services. These services include easy connectivity, data collection and device management. Service providers often face unique demands pertaining to customizations and alterations that they struggle to meet. Thus, in order to speed up their growth in the current competitive environment, service providers take the help of external advisors to gain different perspectives, and expert opinions to get their services delivered in a stipulated time and as per the demands. Having the benefits of both, telecom service providers as well as developers, new and better applications are created to enrich end-user experience and also open up new revenue streams as a result of value addition.

With growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT), the market for application enablement services are expected to witness growing demand. This growth is attributed to expanding customer needs and preferences pertaining to personalization and easy accessibility. Service providers are looking to keep up with technological advancements and the latest approaches to reach out to a wider base of customers and also to maintain the existing customer base. This is expected to be a significant driving factor pushing the development of the market.

Increased demand for customization of services is also another reason for the expansion of the market as it provides enterprises with the ability to create and shape their own application services as per their requirements. However, due to the cost structure for the enablers not being clear, enterprises are often unclear about the total cost of ownership. This is a restraining factor for the expansion of the market. With large IoT adoption and growing cloud services in small scale as well as medium scale enterprises, application enablement services are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period.

Mobile, television, broadband and the internet are the commonly used platforms for building and testing applications created in conjunction by network providers and application enablement providers. The market for Application Enablement Services can be segmented on the basis of end user and geography. On the basis of end users, the market can be classified into internal telecom developer, enterprise developer, long tail developer and partner developer. Of these, Long tail developers are expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period owing to its high demand by telecom carriers, aggregators and service providers. From the geographical point of view, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the maximum market share due to its large scale of Iot adoption and large number of smartphone users. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to growing adoption of smartphones.

As IoT solutions become more complex, advanced complex platforms and middleware developers are facing high demand for seamlessly integrated devices, applications and networks in order to provide for unique consumer demands. Some of the leading players in global application enablement service market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., BT Group PLC, Mobiwire, Sprint, Vodafone Group PLC. And Avaya Inc.