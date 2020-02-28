Arterial Cannulae Market: Rise in Incidence of Cardiopulmonary Disorders to Drive the Market Growth

Arterial cannulae are used during cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) in perfusion of the ascending aorta. These are made up of different materials such as biocompatible material, silicone, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. All cannulae are usually flexible, transparent with rigid tips or smooth plastic tips, and with or without a connector. The tip of a cannula can be straight or curved. It has a vent plug for de-airing of the cannula during the cannulation. Some cannulae have features such as wire-reinforcement, which diminish the risk of kinking and reducing wall thickness.

The growth of the global arterial cannulae market is driven by the rise in incidence of cardiopulmonary disorders, leading to a rising number of bypass procedures performed worldwide. In addition, rising health care expenditure, advancement in health care facilities in developing countries, and sedentary lifestyle of general population leading to cardiac diseases and obesity are the major factors driving the market growth of arterial cannulae. However, rising cost of equipment and lack of skilled physicians to perform surgeries are key factors which are hampering the growth of the global arterial cannulae market. On the other hand, penetration of regional local players with low cost devices is likely to drive the growth of the market in emerging economies. Technological advancements and innovations in the arterial cannula such as movable suture ring, tapered collar, and straight tip are likely to increase the adoption rate of arterial cannulae during the forecast period.

The global arterial cannulae market has been segmented by product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market is divided into soft-flow arterial cannulae, optiflow arterial cannulae, and standard arterial cannulae. The soft-flow arterial cannulae are gentle on the aorta, which can be easily inserted, and are intended for use during CPB surgery in the perfusion of the ascending aorta. The optiflow arterial cannulae are designed to have a dispersive tip which helps in the reduction of shear stress on the aortic wall. The optiflow arterial cannulae segment is segmented into straight tips and bent tips. The tips are designed to reduce the pressure of the inlet jet stream on the aorta. This alleviates arterial embolization of atherosclerotic plaques which are the potential cause of stroke. Such technological innovation is likely to drive the growth of the optiflow arterial cannulae segment during the forecast period.

Based on material, the global arterial cannulae market is segmented into biocompatible material, polyurethane, PVC, silicone, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others (blood banks and home health care facilities). The hospitals segment held the largest share of the arterial cannulae market as compared to ambulatory surgical centers and others. The significant market share of the hospitals segment is attributed to the growing number of patients suffering from cardiac disorders and increasing health care awareness.

Geographically, the market for arterial cannulae has been distributed over five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to dominate the global arterial cannulae market in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to sedentary lifestyle, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and rising number of surgeries. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to advancement in the health care facilities, increased investment in R&D, large population base suffering from cardiovascular disorders, and rising government funding in the healthcare sector.

Key players operating in the global arterial cannulae market include MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Sorin Group, Braile Biomédica, ANDOCOR n.v., DTR Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Mortech Industries, and Eurosets.