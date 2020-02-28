Asphalt Roof Coatings Market : An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2018 – 2026

Asphalt Roof Coatings Market: Overview

Roof coatings are a type of roofing membrane which have elastic properties that allows it to get to their original shape without damage when stretched. Asphalt roof coatings make the surface durable and offer high water resistance and protection against extreme weather conditions. Asphalt roof coatings are suitable for various substrates such as aluminum, concrete, metals, tiles, wood, and stones.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Asphalt Roof Coatings Market: Key Segments

The global asphalt roof coatings market can be segmented in terms of technology, system, type, and region. Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into water-based and solvent-based. In terms of system, the asphalt roof coatings market can be divided into modified bitumen, built-up roof (BUR), and multi ply roof. Based on type, the market can be categorized into styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS), urethanes, silicones, and acrylics. SEBSs and urethanes are conventionally used in asphalt roof coatings. Acrylic asphalt roof coatings are gaining momentum in the market due to their excellent low temperature flexibility, good long-term weathering resistance, and good asphalt bleed blocking properties.

Asphalt roof coatings are susceptible to degradation under UV radiation. Asphalt-based roofs absorb UV radiation causing breakage of polymer coating. Hence, manufacturers have installed acrylic polymers on asphalt roofing to protect asphalt roof coatings from UV radiation. Acrylic, being transparent, does not absorb any radiation and reflect most of the radiation into the atmosphere leading to high lifecycle of asphalt roof coatings.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Asphalt Roof Coatings Market: Drivers & Restraintss

Growth in the building & construction industry across the globe and increase in demand for quality coating materials for asphalt roof are driving the global asphalt roof coatings market. Fluctuation in raw materials prices such as gasoline, which is a key raw material for asphalt production, is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. However, rise in demand for white cool-roof coatings or solar-reflective coatings, especially for asphalt-shingle roofs is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of asphalt roof coatings.

Asphalt Roof Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global asphalt roof coatings market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are leading consumers of asphalt roof coatings due to high demand for bitumen roof in both the regions. Growing consumer interest in laminated asphalt shingles with favorable esthetic and performance properties, such as high ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, is boosting the market in the U.S. Rising repair and reroofing activities in Europe, especially in the construction sector is estimated to boost the market during the forecast period. Demand for asphalt roof coatings in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to heavy reliance on other roof coatings products such as silicone coatings, elastomeric coatings, and concrete coatings. Sales of asphalt roof coatings is expected to rise in Latin America due to high demand for asphalt roofing in the region. Additionally, rising construction activities, especially in residential and commercial sectors, in the region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for asphalt roof coatings manufacturers. In terms of consumption, Middle East & Africa is projected to be the least attractive region of the asphalt roof coatings market due to hot climatic weather, which is not suitable for the installation of asphalt-based roofing products.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Asphalt Roof Coatings Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global asphalt roof coatings market include Dow Corning Corporation, Henry Company, Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers, and Acrymax Technologies, Inc.