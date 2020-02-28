Automated Weapon System Market – Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Global Automated Weapon System Market Report Information by Type (Radar-guided, Homing Missiles, Stationary Sentry Guns, Combat Drone), Platform (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Application (Airborne, Naval, and Ground Based), and Region – Forecast Till 2023.

Market Synopsis:

The governments are keen on adopting automated weapon systems as it minimizes casualties and deaths. An upsurge in demand for advanced defense solutions is expected to dominate the future trajectory of the market.

Global automated weapon system market is projected to strike a healthy CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023

The expanding market presence of artificial intelligence has penetrated the defense sector. Its reliability is likely to encourage the governments to upgrade its strength for security and surveillance. In addition, the increasing naval activities are also forecasted to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the automated weapon system market. For instance, the South China Sea dispute among China and its neighboring countries have unleashed immense opportunities for the automated weapon system vendors.

Innovation is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the arms & ammunitions industry. For instance, the advent of drones and unmanned aircraft systems have paved the way for the adoption of automated weapon systems. In addition, the rising threat of terrorism and militancy is motivating the governments to expand their defense budgets. It is presumed to augment the automated weapon system market over the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis:

By type, the automated weapon system market has been segmented into radar-guided, homing missiles, stationary sentry guns, and combat drone.

By platform, the global automated weapon system market has been segmented into autonomous, and semi-autonomous.

By application, the automated weapon system market has been segmented into airborne, naval, and ground-based.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Boston Dynamics (U.S.), BAE Systems, Inc. (U.K), Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey), Aerovironment, Inc. (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), and Thales Group (France).

