Automotive Decorative Interior Trim Market by Region, Product, Application and Forecast To 2018-2026

Automotive decorative interior trims are components that are installed in a vehicle to improve its esthetic appeal. Decorative interior trims include steering wheel covers, dash covers, instrument consoles and other mountings that are utilized to enhance vehicle cabin ambience and comfort. Premium and luxury cars emphasize more on cabin esthetics and utilize numerous decorative interior trims.

Increasing demand for luxury and comfort is anticipated to drive the automotive decorative interior trim market. Rise in consumer interest in esthetics and an increase in the number young costumers are estimated to drive the demand for decorative interior trims. Regulation for the driver’s cabin entails the installation of certain mountings, such as dashboard and seating, in order to improve the ergonomics of the driver’s cabin. This, in turn, is boosting the decorative interior trim market.

Rising competition among automakers is prompting them to offer lucrative benefits to gain a competitive edge. Automakers are focusing on offering cabins loaded with decorative trims as esthetics is a major factor influencing vehicle sales.

The global automotive decorative interior trim market can be segmented based on application, material, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of application, the automotive decorative interior trim market can be classified into instrument panels, door trims, roof handles, armrest, seat belt guides, central consoles, pillar trims, seat backs, luggage trims, and others.

Based on material type, the automotive decorative interior trim market can be segregated into leather, fabric, wood, metal, and plastics. Leather is employed in premium and luxury cars in order to provide an elegant look to the vehicle interiors. Fabrics are used in seats and acoustics and are widely utilized due to their cost-effectiveness. Wood is generally used in dashboards and central consoles of luxury cars. Metal is also used for interior trims in several vehicles to provide a sleek appearance to the interior. Plastic has high mold ability and is highly cost-effective. Increasing consumer confidence in plastics and latest innovations in plastic technology have led to its wide usage in interior decorative trims. The plastic segment is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the near future.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive interior decorative market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold a majority share of the market due to the high demand for luxury and esthetics in the market. The passenger vehicle segment is further sub-segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, and multi-utility vehicles. The commercial vehicle segment can be further split into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and buses & coaches.

Bases on region, the global automotive decorative interior trim market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Low cost of manufacturing and high domestic demand have boosted the production of vehicles in Asia Pacific. Therefore, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global market, followed by Europe.

Key players operating in the global automotive decorative interior trim market include ITG Company, Grupo Antolin, Borgers Faurecia Interior System, Eagle Ottawa, Calsonic Kansie Corp., Visteon, Sage Automotive Interior Trim, and Lear Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

