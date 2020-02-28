Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, Consumption, Revenue to 2025

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Overview

Glazing means installing windows. Automotive glazing means installing windows in a vehicle. Glazing is an important function in manufacturing of vehicles by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Glass is the most common material used in automotive glazing.

Recently plastics more specifically polycarbonates are being used instead of glass in automotive glazing. The main reason for use of polycarbonates instead of glass are due to the material properties of polycarbonates. It is easier shape glazing components made of polycarbonates than glass. Polycarbonates have better thermal stability than glass. It is a well-known fact that fuel efficiency of a vehicle is inversely proportional to its weight. Polycarbonate materials weight substantially less than glass which increases vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce emission. Sunroofs let light inside a vehicle. When the vehicle roof is covered by a transparent material which allows more light to enter are known as panoramic sunroofs. When polycarbonate materials are used instead of glass in panoramic sunroofs, vehicle weight decreases by half.

Get Free Sample Copy for more Technical Insights at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1234446

The report provides analysis of different drivers that are impacting the global automotive polycarbonate glazing market along with restrains and opportunities as per the scope of the report. For each segment (such as glazing application and vehicle type) market analysis is provided. Additionally taking into consideration all the drivers an extensive geographical growth analysis is provided for the forecasted period has been provided in the report.

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Market Dynamics

Governments across the world especially in developed economies such as the U.S and Europe are making more stringent regulations to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emission. The U.S government in 2011 announced plans to reduce vehicles emission to approx. 55 miles per gallon for cars and light duty trucks by model year 2025. The U.S automotive manufacturers present during the announcement were Volvo, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Kia, Jaguar/ Land Rover, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Chrysler, GM and Ford which represent ~90% of all automobiles sold in the U.S. European Union has also implement laws to control vehicle emissions. Polycarbonates weight less than glass and using polycarbonate material in automotive glazing reduces weight of vehicle and improves fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emission. Thus there is rising demand to use polycarbonates in automotive glazing.

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Market Segmentation

By application the automotive polycarbonate glazing market is segmented into front windshield, side window, rear windshield and sunroof. Front windshield helps to protect the driver and passenger and shields the wind flow. It is known as windshield in North America and windscreen in Europe. Laminated glass is generally used to manufacture front windshield. The cost of windshields are more than other glazing components due to the curved nature of windshields. There are four side windows in a car. Just adjacent to the side windows are quarter windows which may be moveable or fixed. Rear windshield are also known as rear window or backlight. As front windshield they also helps to protect the vehicle and shield wind flow.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1234446

The dimension of rear windshield is smaller than front windshield. Tempered or toughened glass are generally used in rear windshield. Sunroofs let air inside the vehicle and panoramic polycarbonate sunroofs helps to reduce vehicle weight and improve vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions. The market size for automotive polycarbonate glazing is provided in terms of both revenue and volume. Revenue are mentioned in US$ million and volume in ‘000 sq. meters. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecasted for the period of 2017 till 2025.

The major players in the market has been profiled across five broad geographical regions. The profile include business strategies adopted these players in the automotive polycarbonate glazing market. Further, the report includes market attractiveness analysis of four different automotive glazing application and insights into the market.

Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Competitive Outlook

The report highlights the various competitive strategies adopted by key players to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report includes profiles of major polycarbonate or resin manufacturers Teijin Limited (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC, Saudi Arabia), Trinseo S.A. (the U.S), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC, Japan), Chi Mei Corp. (CMC, Taiwan). Major automotive glazing component manufacturers’ Webasto Group (Germany), KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH (Germany) and freeglass GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/